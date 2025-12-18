White Oak Commercial Finance Agents ABL Facility for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Commercial Finance (“WOCF”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, announced it has agented and closed an asset-based revolving credit facility to partially fund the acquisition of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, LLC (“the Company”) by the Wyckoff family, owner of diversified agribusinesses in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

WOCF acted as the lender in the transaction, structuring the new asset-based credit facility to provide liquidity for the acquisition and give the new ownership the ongoing flexibility and capital needed to execute their long-term strategic goals and objectives. The transaction brings the Company back under the control of a local Washington family for the first time in over 50 years.

“It was a privilege to have the opportunity to partner with the Wyckoff family and their leadership, as well as Ste. Michelle’s management team, to structure and close on this important financing for the Washington wine industry,” said Nick Ply, Head of Underwriting at WOCF. “This transaction underscores WOCF’s ability to deliver fast, flexible, and tailored financing solutions to support our customers.”

“We greatly appreciated working with the WOCF team to get this purchase closed under an exceptionally tight timeline. Their overall dedication and flexibility under these time pressures were necessary to our purchase and very impressive,” said Ron Baze, President/COO of Wyckoff Family Holdings.

Scott MacCormack, Executive Partner of Holland & Knight’s Seattle office and Arch + Beam acted as buy-side advisors to the Wyckoff Family in their acquisition of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Goldberg Kohn acted as representation for WOCF.

About White Oak Commercial Finance

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“White Oak”) and provides financial solutions including asset-based lending, full service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, accounts receivable management and credit/collections services. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US and Australia. White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its financing affiliates provide over twenty lending products to the market that include term, asset-based, and equipment loans. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak and its affiliates have deployed over $11 billion. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.