Bidgely EmPOWER AI Conference Series to Convene Utility and Energy Thought Leaders Across Four Global Hubs in 2026

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a year of accelerating momentum and global expansion in 2025, Bidgely today announced the 2026 EmPOWER AI conference series. The executive conferences include a flagship event in New York hosted by Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E), with additional sessions held in Toronto, London and Singapore. These events are dedicated to helping utility and energy provider leaders implement the next wave of utility-powered artificial intelligence (AI) that enable digital transformation for businesses across customers, grid, distributed edge intelligence, cloud and hyperscalers.

Whether you are just beginning your AI journey, or optimizing advanced applications, EmPOWER AI helps you shift your relationship with AI—understanding the vast universe of opportunities and moving from confusion to confidence. Share

The 2026 series continues to share cutting-edge research, success stories and candid discussions about transforming AI from a boardroom aspiration into a field-tested reality.

"We keep coming back to EmPOWER AI because it consistently delivers incredible value,” said Jessica King, OG&E Sr. Manager of Energy Efficiency and Customer Programs. “Whether you are just beginning your AI journey, or optimizing advanced applications, EmPOWER AI helps you shift your relationship with AI—understanding the vast universe of opportunities and moving from confusion to confidence.”

Record Success and Real-World Value

The 2025 conference season cemented EmPOWER AI's role in advancing the transition to the intelligent energy grid of the future. The event is distinctly client-led, featuring real-world applications directly from Bidgely's customer partners. By uniting analysts, experts and peer leaders across the energy ecosystem, the series provides a powerful exchange of ideas that help attendees operationalize AI. EmPOWER AI 2025 season highlights include:

Attendees: More than 150 people attended three global events.

More than 150 people attended three global events. Participation: Over 40 utility companies and energy providers participated, including Ameren Illinois, APS, DEWA, E.On Next, Electric Ireland, EthihadWE, OG&E, SMUD, TAQA, NV Energy, Infosys , Itron, among others.

Over 40 utility companies and energy providers participated, including Ameren Illinois, APS, DEWA, E.On Next, Electric Ireland, EthihadWE, OG&E, SMUD, TAQA, NV Energy, Infosys Itron, among others. Technology Debuts: Introduction of Bidgely’s groundbreaking new UtilityAI™ Pro platform (a secure, enterprise-grade AI solution that integrates directly with existing cloud infrastructure) and compelling demonstrations of new Generative AI (GenAI) advancements set to drive transformation securely and at scale.

Growing the Global EmPOWER AI Footprint

The 2026 conference series will expand EmPOWER AI’s impact, offering more opportunities for utilities and energy providers worldwide to share insights and shape their AI roadmaps.

Key dates for 2026:

Toronto, March 5, 2026

New York, May 12-14, 2026

London, June 10-12, 2026

Singapore, September 24-25 2026

“Bidgely sits at the crucial intersection of technical excellence and adaptability,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “As utilities are challenged to do more with less—whether optimizing existing grid infrastructure or maximizing data value—EmPOWER AI events ensure our partners have access to the latest research and purpose-built solutions to help determine fact versus fiction, inform their personal journeys and advance the entire industry’s progress.”

Registration for 2026 EmPOWER AI events is open. For more information, or to participate, visit: www.bidgely.com/empower-ai/.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.