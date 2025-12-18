lululemon to Expand International Presence in 2026 with Stores to Open in Six New Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced plans to expand its international presence in 2026 with six new market entries – a record number for the brand in a single year – through its new franchise partnership model agreements. lululemon plans to launch in Greece, Austria, Poland, Hungary, and Romania next year with partner Arion Retail Group, in addition to its previously announced entry into India through a partnership with Tata CLiQ.

These partnerships will bring lululemon’s innovative athletic and lifestyle apparel and accessories to new and existing guests across Europe and Asia Pacific and provide high performance product offerings that are designed to support a wide range of activities including yoga, running, training, tennis, and golf.

lululemon guests across Greece, Austria, Poland, Hungary, and Romania will have access to the brand’s full range of products online through lululemon.eu, while guests in India will be able to digitally shop the brand through online marketplaces Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion.

“As we continue to see strong demand for the lululemon brand around the world, we’re thrilled to grow our presence and communities across Europe and Asia Pacific with entry into six new markets in 2026,” said Sarah Clark, Senior Vice President, EMEA, lululemon. “Each of these markets offer exciting potential for our brand, and we look forward to working with our franchise partners to introduce our innovative products and engaging guest experiences to more consumers in these regions.”

Building Community

lululemon continues to deepen its connection to guests through its ambassador network and local community events, which deliver movement and wellbeing experiences shaped in collaboration with partners around the world. Reflecting the brand’s holistic approach to physical, mental, and social wellbeing, this community-first model will remain central to how the lululemon brand enters new markets in 2026 with its partners.

International Expansion

Market expansion is a key pillar of lululemon’s growth strategy. With a presence in more than 30 markets around the world today, lululemon has an established and growing footprint across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China Mainland. These forthcoming market entries represent another important step in lululemon’s international expansion and follow the company’s entry into Italy this summer, as well as recent openings in Denmark, Turkey, and Belgium through its franchise model. Preparations for the new openings will continue into next year, with details on store locations, timelines, and community activations to be shared in 2026.

About lululemon

lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, tennis, golf, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in fabric innovation and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

