CoinFlip Partners with CrypDonations to Power Crypto Giving for Nonprofits

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoinFlip, a leading U.S. based global digital currency platform company, today announced a new partnership with CrypDonations to enable nonprofits to accept cryptocurrency donations through a seamless, fully supported backend solution. Through the collaboration, CoinFlip provides the complete payment infrastructure including wallet creation, crypto conversion, and fiat disbursement while CrypDonations manages the donor and nonprofit experience through its interface, onboarding tools, and nonprofit dashboard. The partnership supports CrypDonations as it brings its platform to market and formally launches its offering to nonprofits and donors.

As cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow globally, more donors are looking for modern ways to support causes they care about. By powering the backend of CrypDonations, CoinFlip makes it simple for individuals to contribute crypto and ensures nonprofits receive funds in cash seamlessly.

“At CoinFlip, we believe cryptocurrency has countless use cases that extend far beyond investing,” said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. “Helping people use digital assets for good, including supporting nonprofits and the missions that matter most to them, is an important step toward mainstream adoption. By serving as the secure connector behind the scenes, we are making it easier than ever for donors to contribute and for organizations to benefit.”

The new capabilities arrive as many nonprofits prepare for peak giving season, when charitable organizations rely on increased donor engagement. With CoinFlip as its backend engine, CrypDonations offers nonprofits a simple way to expand their fundraising channels, reach new supporters and tap into modern forms of giving.

“CrypDonations is at the forefront of bringing trust and innovation to charitable giving,” said Kevin Long, CEO of CrypDonations. “Our platform makes it simple and secure for crypto holders to support the causes they care about. For many donors, these contributions may also provide meaningful tax advantages, helping unlock a new era of crypto-based philanthropy and next-generation giving strategies. For nonprofits, we’re opening the door to new revenue streams and engaging a fast-growing demographic of digital-first donors.”

For more information about CrypDonations, please visit https://crypdonations.com.

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a global digital currency platform company focused on providing consumers simple and secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with more than 5,500 kiosks across 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, Mexico, Brazil and Spain. CoinFlip’s digital currency kiosks make buying and selling major cryptocurrencies accessible for consumers who wish to purchase their digital currency using cash. CoinFlip also operates CoinFlip Preferred, a personalized over the counter service that provides investors with custom white glove support for their cryptocurrency transactions. In 2022, CoinFlip launched CoinFlip Ventures, an investment group offering coaching, funding and networking support to early stage crypto and web3 projects.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000 list and on the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. The company was named the 2021 and 2022 number one fastest growing company in Chicago by Crain's, ranked in Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces in 2021 and 2022 and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie Awards for Customer Service. To learn more about CoinFlip and how to get started on your digital currency journey, visit https://coinflip.tech.