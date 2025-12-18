BZI Innovation Park, LLC Announces Leading Steel Tubing Distributor and Processor, Totten Tubes, Signs Tenant Lease with Nautilus 1 Building

CEDAR CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BZI Innovation Park, LLC announced today that it has attracted another tenant for its Nautilus 1 building. Leading national steel tubing distributor and processor, Totten Tubes, Inc. is extending its presence on the West Coast and Mountain West areas and has selected the Cedar City industrial hub as its new sixth location. The company chose BZI Innovation Park, due to its unique, comprehensive integrated products and services, central location to pivotal customer markets and ability to meet the company’s needs for long-term business growth. Totten Tubes is expected to move into the Nautilus 1 building in 2Q of 2026.

“Our relationship with the BZI Innovation Park and new branch location in the park’s Nautilus 1 building will help strengthen our West Coast presence, expand our distribution, increase capacity for current and future demand and enhance reliability of our regional supply chain,” said Greg Totten, Co-President and CEO of Totten Tubes, Inc. “We are excited to bring the many benefits surrounding innovative products and services, accessibility and response time to our customers, thanks to the revolutionary and differentiated offerings of the BZI Innovation Park.”

“Our BZI Innovation Park is setting a new and improved standard for what an industrial hub can be. From cutting-edge rail services to transformative construction and technology, this park delivers high-value benefits to companies around the globe and is helping to foster thriving businesses through our one-of-a kind offerings,” said Drake Howell, Project Executive at BZI Innovation Park. “We are honored to work with Totten Tubes, who has proven to be a strong steel and construction industries innovator, leader and community contributor.”

The Nautilus 1 building, located within the BZI Innovation Park was constructed by the highly acclaimed general contractor, VISCO.

The park and Nautilus 1 are central to many large population cities that will improve the ability of tenants to reach more customers and accelerate business development and growth. The BZI Innovation Park is advantageously located only a day’s drive from population centers like LA, Denver, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City, providing access to a potential market of more than 48 million people.

RailSync™ (railsync.io) located within the park, has delivered more than 800 railcars since it began operations in 2023. RailSync’s performance has removed more than 3,200 inbound semi-truck loads from highways between Salt Lake City and Phoenix over the past two years. By shifting freight from road to rail, the company is reducing congestion, cutting emissions, and increasing efficiency for industries across the Mountain West.

Paul Totten, Co-President and COO, added that the transportation services and location of the park will also allow efficient delivery and shipments of products. “BZI Innovation Park can meet all of our branch needs in one central location, making our business more streamlined and operations more conveniently executed.”

According to Howell, the BZI Innovation Park is well-suited to meet the needs of companies in construction material manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, e-commerce and distribution, as well as data centers. The park’s future plans include integrating attainable residential housing in the development.

The two companies stated they are exploring other opportunities to enhance products and services for Totten Tubes customers and plan to make additional announcements in the coming months.

About BZI Innovation Park, LLC

The BZI Innovation Park is an important component of the Iron Springs Project Area of the Utah Inland Port Authority. Since its groundbreaking ceremony, BZI's innovative vision for the industrial park has been applauded by customers, partners and the industry. The park has received state and global awards of excellence from the One-Utah Summit and Inc.’s Best in Business.

The industrial park brings decades of combined experience across diverse areas of construction and real estate development to improve efficiency, reduce risks, and ensure each tenant who builds with the company has a value-driven experience.

Unparalleled and sustainable offerings provided by the park will improve the processing of goods and products for national and global companies and is providing the surrounding region with increased access to an outstanding worldwide shipping network.

VISCO, a BZI affiliated general contractor, will be available to tenants for build-to-suit contracting services, among others.

For more information about BZI Innovation Park, visit bziinnovationpark.com, email contact@bziinnovationpark.com or call 888.926.8190.

About Totten Tubes, Inc.

Totten Tubes is a third-generation, family-owned leader in steel tubing supply and services, proudly serving customers since 1955. With five locations across the Western United States, the company offers one of the industry’s most diverse inventories of structural, mechanical, and specialty steel tubing, including custom solutions in hard-to-find sizes. Totten Tubes is committed to delivering high-quality products and best-in-class processing— from precision laser cutting and bending to tailored fabrication—backed by responsive service that helps customers save time and solve their toughest challenges. Rooted in nearly seven decades of craftsmanship and trusted partnerships, Totten Tubes also embraces responsible sourcing and sustainable practices, working to reduce its environmental footprint while meeting the evolving needs of commercial construction, industrial, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing markets.

To learn more about Totten Tubes visit: https://www.youtube.com/@TottenTubesInc.