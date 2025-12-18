The Cannabist Company Announces Agreement for the Sale of Virginia Assets to an Affiliate of Millstreet following Go-Shop

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQB: CBSTF) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced that, following a go-shop process, it has entered into an agreement to sell all of the ownership interests of its subsidiary engaged in the business of cultivating, producing, manufacturing, distributing and selling cannabis in the Commonwealth of Virginia to an entity affiliated with Millstreet Credit Fund LP for total consideration of $130 million, subject to adjustment. The Virginia assets consist primarily of 5 active retail locations, 1 additional retail location in development, and approximately 82,000 square feet of cultivation and production capacity in the Richmond region.

Transaction Highlights

The Company, Green Leaf Medical of Virginia, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company (“Green Leaf Virginia”), and Green Leaf Medical, LLC, another subsidiary of the Company and the sole member of Green Leaf Virginia (the “Member”), entered into an equity purchase agreement (the “Equity Purchase Agreement” and the transaction contemplated thereunder, the “Transaction”) with Parma Holdco LLC (“Buyer”) and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, Millstreet Credit Fund LP (“Millstreet”).

Pursuant to the Equity Purchase Agreement, Buyer will purchase from the Member all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Green Leaf Virginia for a total consideration of $130 million, consisting of $117.5 million payable in cash upon closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”) and the remaining $12.5 million (the “Offset Escrow Amount”) to be escrowed at Closing and to be released in two parts: (i) up to $1 million, upon the finalization of the post-closing purchase price adjustment and (ii) the remaining amount not otherwise used to satisfy indemnification obligations, for a period of nine months following Closing. The purchase price is subject to post-closing adjustment based on the final determination of cash, debt, net working capital, unpaid transaction expenses and certain transaction payments as of Closing. Buyer will deposit $23.7 million of the purchase price into an escrow account within two business days following signing of the Equity Purchase Agreement, which will be released (x) to the Company, at Closing or upon the Company’s termination of the Equity Purchase Agreement due to the Buyer’s material breach or (y) to Buyer for any other reasons.

The Transaction is subject to, among other things, satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Concurrently with the execution of the Equity Purchase Agreement, holders of a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the nine and one quarter percent (9.25%) Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and (ii) the nine percent (9.0%) Senior Secured Convertible Notes due December 31, 2028 (the “2028 Convertible Notes” and together with the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”) of the Company provided their consent to the Transaction, as required under the Notes. No shareholder approvals are required. The Transaction is expected to close early in 2026 or before.

The Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Transaction to redeem Notes.

Termination of Curaleaf Agreement

On December 1, 2025, the Company entered into that certain Equity Purchase Agreement, dated as of December 1, 2025, by and among Curaleaf, Inc. (“Curaleaf”), Green Leaf Virginia, the Member and the Company (the “Curaleaf Agreement”).

As previously disclosed, the Curaleaf Agreement provided for a fifteen (15) business day go-shop period beginning on December 1, 2025 and continuing until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 22, 2025 unless otherwise extended with the prior written consent of Curaleaf (the “Go-Shop Period”), during which time the Company, the Member, Green Leaf Virginia, and their respective representatives would be permitted to, among other things, solicit, negotiate and enter into alternative proposals involving the equity or material portion of the assets of Green Leaf Virginia (each, an “Alternative Proposal”). During the Go-Shop Period, the Company received an Acquisition Proposal from Buyer, and the Company determined such Acquisition Proposal to be superior to the Curaleaf Agreement. As a result, on December 18, 2025, the Company delivered a written notice to Curaleaf terminating with immediate effect the Curaleaf Agreement. In connection with such termination, the Company is required to pay Curaleaf a break-up fee of $3.3 million within two business days of such termination.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors of the Company formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) to review strategic alternatives. The Special Committee, with support from external financial and legal advisors, is considering a range of options, including potential asset sales, mergers, or other strategic, financial or restructuring transactions or proceedings. The review is being conducted in consideration of the ongoing operational and financial challenges for the Company and the industry. The Transaction forms part of this strategic review.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company. Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as Canadian counsel. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Foley Hoag LLP acted as United States counsel.

