Fastenal and the Belfast Giants Enter Sponsorship Agreement

WINONA, Minn. & BELFAST, Northern Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST), a global leader in industrial distribution and supply chain solutions, and the Belfast Giants, the only professional ice hockey team on the island of Ireland, have entered into a sponsorship agreement to enhance Fastenal's brand exposure in Northern Ireland.

Fastenal has been an official partner of the National Hockey League (NHL) in North America since August 2020. The Giants sponsorship is Fastenal's first foray into the U.K.'s Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), whose 2025–2026 season kicked off on September 13th and runs through April 2026.

Founded in 2000, the Belfast Giants have enjoyed consistent on-ice success over the past 25 years. The team is deeply committed to the local community, spearheading grass roots initiatives, school programs, and charitable projects that inspire players and fans alike.

Fastenal began operating in Northern Ireland in 2012 and, like the Giants, has grown with the community. "As part of the Northern Ireland business landscape for 13 years, we've built teams, we've built businesses, and we've become part of the fabric of the city and country," said Andrew Davidson, regional vice president for Fastenal. "We're extremely proud to represent Belfast in this endeavor, and we're dedicated to the future growth of Northern Ireland."

Steve Thornton, sports director of The Odyssey Trust, the organization that manages the Belfast Giants, added, "Fastenal's support of the NHL demonstrates their passion for ice hockey, and we're proud to bring that commitment to Belfast through this new partnership. Aligning with a partner of Fastenal's caliber reflects the ambitions of our organization, and we look forward to building a strong and successful relationship together in the season ahead."

About Fastenal

With approximately 1,600 branch locations spanning 25 countries, Fastenal supplies a broad offering of fasteners, safety products, metal cutting products, and other industrial supplies to customers engaged in manufacturing, construction, warehouse and storage, data centers, wholesale, and federal, state, and local government. By investing in local experts and inventory, customer-facing technology, wide-ranging services, and best-in-class sourcing and logistics, we offer a unique combination of capabilities to help our customers reduce cost, risk, and scalability constraints in their global supply chains. This "high-touch, high-tech" approach is reflected in our tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on our website at www.fastenal.com in the US or www.fastenal.eu in Europe.

About the Belfast Giants

The Belfast Giants made history in 2000, becoming the first professional ice hockey team on the island of Ireland. After three months on the road, the team took to their home ice in Belfast for the first time in December 2000. Their momentous sell-out opening night captured the hearts of an entire nation and started an ice hockey phenomenon that remains today. The team has won eight Elite Hockey League titles, six Challenge Cups, three Elite League Playoff championships, and one Knockout Cup, cementing their relationship as one of the most decorated clubs in EIHL history. Part of the Odyssey family, the Giants call The SSE Arena, Belfast home and have brought high energy ice hockey to millions of fans over the last 25 years.

For more information on the Belfast Giants, go to www.belfastgiants.com.

