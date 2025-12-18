TruBridge and RevSpring Expand Partnership to Bring Enhanced Financial Engagement and Payment Solutions to Rural and Community Healthcare

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for rural and community hospitals, today announced an expanded, exclusive partnership with RevSpring, the Best in KLAS winner for Patient Financial Engagement solutions. The collaboration enhances the TruBridge connected platform with new intelligent, data-driven payment capabilities that are purpose-built to strengthen financial performance and access to care across rural America.

Through this expanded partnership, TruBridge clients can gain seamless access to RevSpring’s industry-leading patient engagement and payment optimization solutions that will be tightly integrated into the market-leading TruBridge connected platform for rural and community healthcare.

By helping providers achieve financial wellness and remain independent, TruBridge continues to stand up for forgotten patients in rural America—ensuring they continue to have access to the care they need most.

New Capabilities for Rural and Community Providers

The expanded partnership introduces a full intelligence suite designed to address individual affordability and help rural providers increase collections, reduce bad debt, and elevate satisfaction by helping patients:

Intelligent Payment Suite: Uses predictive analytics to match communication channel (text, email, or print) and payment options to each individual patient and guarantor preferences to increase engagement and drive action.

Uses predictive analytics to match communication channel (text, email, or print) and payment options to each individual patient and guarantor preferences to increase engagement and drive action. Predict Scoring: The Predict score helps patients receive the right outreach and payment options based on their likelihood to engage, their ability to pay relative to their balance, and their readiness for digital communication, resulting in higher collections and more efficient operations for providers.

This expanded partnership builds on a proven record of success, with TruBridge clients already achieving up to a 37% increase in cash receipts and patient satisfaction scores exceeding 95%.

“This partnership reinforces our joint commitment to empowering rural healthcare organizations with the same level of sophistication enjoyed by large health systems,” said Chris Fowler, president and CEO of TruBridge. “We’re helping our clients strengthen patient relationships and financial performance – without the complexity of disconnected systems, by embedding Best in KLAS-recognized patient financial engagement experiences directly into the TruBridge connected platform.”

“RevSpring is proud to extend our partnership with TruBridge to accelerate our common mission of delivering AI-powered financial engagement solutions to healthcare organizations while making it easier for patients to manage their medical expenses,” said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. “Together, we’re delivering digital-first capabilities and predictive analytics, equipping TruBridge clients with tools to engage patients more effectively, reduce costs and improve collections.”

About TruBridge

TruBridge proudly supports rural and community hospitals and providers in their efforts to stay strong, independent, and deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Backed by more than 45 years of healthcare experience and trusted by over 1,500 clients nationwide, we offer a mix of technology, services, and strategic expertise — including revenue cycle management, electronic health records (EHR) and analytics — all designed singularly for the realities of rural and community healthcare. With a steadfast commitment to keeping care local, TruBridge helps hospitals flourish as the economic heart of their communities, delivering high-quality, personal care close to home. For more information, visit www.trubridge.com.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in healthcare engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. RevSpring’s Engage IQ™ solution is the industry’s only connected patient engagement suite designed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care to post-care to payment. RevSpring’s intelligent, holistic platform puts patient understanding at the center of one connected personal experience, allowing providers to fully optimize patient satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency and financial outcomes. The company’s OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by intelligence, analytics, contextual messaging and user experience best practices.