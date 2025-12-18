Telehouse Canada Partners with Megaport to Deliver Advanced Cloud Connectivity Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telehouse Canada, a leading data centre service provider subsidiary of the KDDI Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Megaport, a global leader in Network as a Service (NaaS). The partnership will bring advanced cloud connectivity options to Telehouse Canada data centres, enabling Telehouse Canada’s customers to access Megaport’s extensive global network ecosystem of more than 280 cloud on-ramps and over 300 service providers, delivering flexible, scalable connectivity to leading cloud platforms and global IT services.

Organizations within Telehouse Canada’s ecosystem can now easily build flexible, high-performance network architectures that support a range of workloads, including hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The Megaport Portal is accessible from all Telehouse Canada data centres, allowing businesses to establish private connections to global locations across the regions where Megaport operates.

Through Megaport’s global platform, the integration simplifies cloud networking by enabling on-demand scalability and improving operational efficiency. Organizations can access a broad range of connectivity services, including Megaport Cloud Routers for direct data transfer between multiple clouds, while API integration automates the deployment and management of scalable services.

“This partnership exemplifies the commitment Telehouse Canada and Megaport have to providing quality and efficient connectivity solutions,” said Atsushi Kubo, President and CEO of Telehouse Canada. “We’re proud to deliver more than colocation - we’re also enabling a highly interconnected ecosystem that empowers businesses to grow within our data centre campus. Telehouse Canada customers gain on-demand access to global services that simplify complexity and accelerate growth through Megaport’s platform.”

Organizations can also access Megaport’s AI Exchange (AIx) advanced ecosystem, designed to enhance connectivity for AI-driven organizations. This intuitive global platform enables seamless integration and instant access to leading GPUaaS providers, neoclouds, third-party AI models, storage and compute. AIx empowers organizations to seamlessly interconnect with AI resources while ensuring the rapid and reliable delivery of all global AI capabilities.

“Organizations are operating across more complex environments, where connectivity and compute need to work together seamlessly,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. “Working closely with Telehouse Canada allows us to extend that capability into a strong local ecosystem, giving organizations the foundations they need to support advanced workloads today and adapt as requirements evolve.”

Telehouse Canada and Megaport are committed to advancing their collaboration, working together to strengthen the digital foundations that support Canadian organizations. Together, they aim to help shape the future of secure, high-performance connectivity in Canada and beyond.

About Telehouse

Telehouse is a leading global data centre service provider under KDDI Group, bringing together a diverse range of business partners including carriers, mobile and content providers, enterprises, cloud providers and financial services companies. Established in 1989, Telehouse provides reliable, secure, and flexible colocation services, enabling organizations to accelerate speed to market and create business opportunities through fast, efficient and secure interconnections. For more information visit: www.telehouse.ca.

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 1000+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Get connected at megaport.com.