Redwire Awarded Contract to Provide Spacecraft Docking Systems for The Exploration Company's European Space Capsule

KRUIBEKE, Belgium & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, and The Exploration Company (TEC), a European aerospace company developing reusable, in-orbit-refuelable spacecraft, announced today they have entered an agreement for Redwire to provide two International Docking System Standard (IDSS) compliant docking systems for TEC’s flagship spacecraft, Nyx. Through this eight-figure deal, Redwire’s state-of-the-art docking system, the International Berthing and Docking Mechanism (IBDM), will support future autonomous rendezvous and docking capabilities for Nyx, contributing to Europe’s goal of strengthening autonomous access to space.

“This agreement marks a significant step in supporting Europe’s fast-growing commercial space sector. We are thrilled to contribute to one of the most exciting space programs in Europe,” said Marc Dielissen, General Manager of Redwire Belgium. “IBDM allows for future docking operations in IDSS-compliant environments and positions our system to support missions that demand flexibility, safety, and precision.”

Developed in Belgium in collaboration with international partners and the European Space Agency, IBDM is compliant with the IDSS, and supports both berthing and autonomous docking operations as part of a modular, standardized interface architecture. The IBDM program is also supported by the Redwire office in Poland. Redwire’s offices in Belgium and Poland are both already working on an IBDM system for the lunar Gateway’s International Habitat. The lessons learned from this effort will further bolster the capabilities of and confidence in the docking systems that will be provided to TEC for Nyx.

“With Nyx, our goal is to build the most affordable and sustainable vehicle for space cargo transit. Partnering with Redwire on the Nyx docking system strengthens that mission. Their expertise and collaborative mindset make them an ideal partner for The Exploration Company, as we together believe that the greatest achievements in space are built on trust and shared purpose,” said Najwa Naimy, Chief Program Officer at The Exploration Company.

The selection of an IDSS-compliant mechanism supports TEC’s long-term approach to ensuring compatibility with standardized docking environments as future commercial and institutional missions evolve.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,300 employees located throughout Europe and the United States are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About The Exploration Company

The Exploration Company is building Nyx, a family of reusable, in-orbit-refillable space vehicles designed to provide affordable, sustainable, and scalable access to orbit. Launcher agnostic, with a modular architecture, European industrial footprint, and rapid development approach, Nyx supports cargo transport, in-orbit operations, and future exploration missions. TEC’s mission is to make space more accessible by combining technical excellence, responsible design, and open cooperation across the space ecosystem. More information: www.exploration.space