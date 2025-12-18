-

Redwire Awarded Contract to Provide Spacecraft Docking Systems for The Exploration Company's European Space Capsule

KRUIBEKE, Belgium & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, and The Exploration Company (TEC), a European aerospace company developing reusable, in-orbit-refuelable spacecraft, announced today they have entered an agreement for Redwire to provide two International Docking System Standard (IDSS) compliant docking systems for TEC’s flagship spacecraft, Nyx. Through this eight-figure deal, Redwire’s state-of-the-art docking system, the International Berthing and Docking Mechanism (IBDM), will support future autonomous rendezvous and docking capabilities for Nyx, contributing to Europe’s goal of strengthening autonomous access to space.

“This agreement marks a significant step in supporting Europe’s fast-growing commercial space sector. We are thrilled to contribute to one of the most exciting space programs in Europe,” said Marc Dielissen, General Manager of Redwire Belgium. “IBDM allows for future docking operations in IDSS-compliant environments and positions our system to support missions that demand flexibility, safety, and precision.”

Developed in Belgium in collaboration with international partners and the European Space Agency, IBDM is compliant with the IDSS, and supports both berthing and autonomous docking operations as part of a modular, standardized interface architecture. The IBDM program is also supported by the Redwire office in Poland. Redwire’s offices in Belgium and Poland are both already working on an IBDM system for the lunar Gateway’s International Habitat. The lessons learned from this effort will further bolster the capabilities of and confidence in the docking systems that will be provided to TEC for Nyx.

“With Nyx, our goal is to build the most affordable and sustainable vehicle for space cargo transit. Partnering with Redwire on the Nyx docking system strengthens that mission. Their expertise and collaborative mindset make them an ideal partner for The Exploration Company, as we together believe that the greatest achievements in space are built on trust and shared purpose,” said Najwa Naimy, Chief Program Officer at The Exploration Company.

The selection of an IDSS-compliant mechanism supports TEC’s long-term approach to ensuring compatibility with standardized docking environments as future commercial and institutional missions evolve.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,300 employees located throughout Europe and the United States are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About The Exploration Company

The Exploration Company is building Nyx, a family of reusable, in-orbit-refillable space vehicles designed to provide affordable, sustainable, and scalable access to orbit. Launcher agnostic, with a modular architecture, European industrial footprint, and rapid development approach, Nyx supports cargo transport, in-orbit operations, and future exploration missions. TEC’s mission is to make space more accessible by combining technical excellence, responsible design, and open cooperation across the space ecosystem. More information: www.exploration.space

Contacts

Media Contact:
Marta Lebron
Marta.Lebron@redwirespace.eu
+32 3 250 14 50
OR
Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
+1 904-425-1431

Media Contact:
TEC: Riccardo Puglia – riccardo.puglia@exploration.space - +393478919721

Industry:

Redwire Corporation

NYSE:RDW
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$RDW

Contacts

Media Contact:
Marta Lebron
Marta.Lebron@redwirespace.eu
+32 3 250 14 50
OR
Investors:
investorrelations@redwirespace.com
+1 904-425-1431

Media Contact:
TEC: Riccardo Puglia – riccardo.puglia@exploration.space - +393478919721

More News From Redwire Corporation

Redwire Awarded $44 Million DARPA Contract to Advance Very Low-Earth Orbit Mission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a $44 million phase 2 contract to advance the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Otter Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) mission to demonstrate the world’s first air-breathing spacecraft and advance next-generation orbital capabilities. The phase 2 contract provides funding to complete manufacturing and deliver the s...

Redwire Opens New Facility in Michigan to Increase Production of Critical Fuel Cells for Stalker UAS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced it has opened a new 85,000 square foot facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan to increase production of critical fuel cells for its Stalker uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to meet growing demand. This strategic expansion nearly doubles Redwire’s footprint in Michigan and increases vertical integration for its wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Autonomy. The state-of-...

Redwire Announces Partnership Between Edge Autonomy and Eurolink Systems to Provide Uncrewed Aerial Systems to the Italian Defense Sector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has partnered with Eurolink Systems (ELS), a technology organization focused on the aerospace and defense and industrial sectors with expertise in integration, rugged computing, and SWaP-optimized solutions. Together, Edge Autonomy and Eurolink will bring mission proven UAS technology to the Italian...
Back to Newsroom