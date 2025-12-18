-

Avetta Unlocks Compliance Performance at Scale for Commercial Electrical Contractor

Hatzel & Buehler increases compliance efficiency by 50%, speeds up client onboarding and strengthens reputation with Vetify

LEHI, Utah & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today showcased how Hatzel & Buehler, Inc., a Delaware-based union commercial electrical contractor, streamlined its compliance management with Avetta’s Vetify expedited compliance support—not only strengthening its processes but also bolstering growth and credibility.

Hatzel & Buehler—one of the nation’s oldest and most respected electrical contractors with more than 20 branches and 2,000 employees—supports more than 60 active clients across multiple states, each with unique compliance expectations. Coordinating updated certificates of insurance (COIs) and other documentation required by clients was a key but often resource-intensive process. As its client base expanded, the company determined it needed a way to make this process more scalable.

“Avetta offers a robust suite of value-add solutions, including Vetify, to support our supplier and contractor customers," said Eric Olsen, Senior Vice President of Supplier Engagement and Operations at Avetta. "Vetify is designed to make it easy for suppliers and contractors to mature their safety focus and meet clients’ compliance needs. By providing direct management of specialized compliance-related tasks—COI management, documentation processing, issues resolution—it frees customers to operate with confidence beyond compliance, knowing all of that is being managed for them so they can focus on other strategic initiatives.”

By upgrading its existing customer relationship with Avetta to include Vetify, Hatzel & Buehler has:

  • Reduced time spent on administrative tasks during its annual compliance renewal cycle by 50%, empowering staff to redirect efforts elsewhere.
  • Sped up new client onboarding to a matter of days, enabling the company to secure more business.
  • Strengthened its reputation as a health and safety leader, ensuring clients and prospective clients know the company is always ready to work with the highest of standards.

“Every time we get a new connection, 90% of it is already done,” said Carmen Ferrillo, Compliance Administrator at Hatzel & Buehler. “Vetify takes away the heavy lifting—especially with COIs that are so time consuming. The fact that Vetify could take that whole task away for you is, to me, worth every penny.”

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

