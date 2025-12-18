AECOM named Delivery Partner for Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, as part of the Unite32 joint venture with Laing O'Rourke, has been selected as the official Delivery Partner of the Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority (GIICA) for Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The joint venture will be responsible for delivering nearly US$5 billion ($AU7.1 billion) in critical infrastructure and venue projects that will define the Games and create lasting benefits for Queensland communities.

“Our appointment as Delivery Partner for Brisbane 2032 reflects AECOM’s unmatched experience delivering complex, multi-billion-dollar programs for some of the world’s most iconic events,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer. “From our role as Official Venue Infrastructure Partner for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games to decades of program management leadership globally, we bring proven expertise and a commitment to creating infrastructure that delivers lasting benefits for communities. This is about more than hosting world-class sport, it’s about shaping cities and building legacies that endure for generations.”

Formed over two years ago, Unite32 comprises a number of Laing O’Rourke and AECOM’s most senior experts from across the globe. Unite32 brings unmatched corporate expertise to the delivery of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Venues Infrastructure Program, with the consortium being involved in the delivery of every Olympic and Paralympic Games program since London in 2012.

With decades of Games delivery and complex, multi-billion-dollar program management experience, Unite32 is uniquely positioned to manage this once-in-a-generation program, creating infrastructure that will enhance connectivity, drive economic growth, and leave a lasting legacy for Queensland. The Unite32 partnership combines AECOM's global technical expertise in planning, design, and program management with Laing O'Rourke's construction delivery capabilities. This integrated approach will enable efficient delivery of the complex, multi-site program required for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"This is a proud moment for AECOM. We’ve been shaping Queensland since 1957, and now together with GIICA, we will shape its future, delivering critical infrastructure that will serve Brisbane and the region for generations, supporting community sport, major events, and everyday life long after 2032," said Mark McManamny, AECOM’s chief executive for its Australia New Zealand region.

With a combined design and construction portfolio of more than 150 stadiums and arenas, AECOM has long been a trusted partner in delivering world-class sports infrastructure, helping cities and countries transform major events into lasting opportunities. AECOM's teams are already working across Queensland on critical infrastructure projects, providing deep understanding of local conditions, supply chains, and stakeholder requirements that will be vital to delivering successful Games infrastructure.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

About Unite32

Unite32 is a Joint Venture between infrastructure leaders Laing O’Rourke and AECOM, backed by specialist Queensland partners – bringing proven expertise in mega-infrastructure, and experience as the only Brisbane 2032 Delivery Partner candidate involved in seven Games programs since 2012.

Our partnership combines complementary strengths – Laing O’Rourke’s London 2012 experience and leadership in modular, complex and brownfield construction, and AECOM’s $700BN+ in global program management, and multi-year Olympic experience and more stadia in the USA than anyone in the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, capital allocation strategy including stock repurchases, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; our capital allocation strategy, including ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; risks associated with strategic initiatives, including AI investments and potential acquisitions and divestitures; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.