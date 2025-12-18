Minky Couture Chooses Domo to Power Growth, Efficiency, and a New Era of Community Impact

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo today announced that luxury blanket retailer Minky Couture has selected the Domo AI and Data Products Platform to strengthen operational visibility across its fast-growing business and support the company’s nationwide efforts to give back to families, patients, and communities in need, particularly during this holiday season.

Minky Couture is one of Utah’s most beloved retail success stories, and one of its most generous. In 2025, the company’s Heart of Minky giving program donated over 155,000 blankets, representing more than $5.5 million in retail value, to families and organizations across the country. This includes a focused NICU donation program, which has now reached all 50 states and over 300 hospitals, with many receiving multiple deliveries throughout the year.

As Minky Couture scales its retail footprint and philanthropic reach, the company is turning to Domo to help it become a more intelligent enterprise where data from inventory, supply chain, marketing, finance, logistics, and store operations comes together in a single view and prepared with insights for action. Domo becomes the company’s AI-powered business orchestration layer that empowers Minky Couture to streamline planning, reduce manual work, and ensure every part of the organization has the insights needed to support both business performance and its community impact.

“Minky Couture has a powerful mission and a remarkable story,” said Mark Boothe, Chief Marketing Officer at Domo. “They’re building a fast-growing retail brand while giving comfort to families when they need it most. During the holidays especially, I love that Domo gets to help organizations like this put data to work in meaningful ways that align to our own Domo For Good initiatives.”

Using Domo, Minky Couture will be able to create governed data products that track operational performance, optimize inventory movement, improve forecasting accuracy, and streamline decision-making, all while preparing the organization to leverage AI responsibly and effectively.

“Our purpose has always been bigger than blankets,” said Sandi Hendry, CEO and Founder of Minky Couture. “We exist to bring comfort to our customers, to families in hospitals, and to people going through difficult moments. Domo gives us the clarity and confidence we need to run our business efficiently so we can continue expanding our reach and give back in even more meaningful ways.”

The partnership positions Minky Couture for the next phase of intelligent retail operations, enabling teams to move beyond static reporting to near real-time, AI-powered insights that help them anticipate demand, reduce operational friction, and continue investing in community programs at national scale.

About Minky Couture

Minky Couture is a premium blanket and home goods brand best known for creating the original HUGS blanket, designed to provide exceptional softness, comfort, and warmth. Founded in Utah, the company uses ultra-soft Minky fabric and thoughtful design to create products centered on connection and comfort.

What began as a handmade blanket created for a child in the hospital has grown into a nationally recognized brand. Minky Couture blankets are sold nationwide and internationally through retail stores and online. Through its Heart of Minky program, the company supports hospitals, NICUs, and community organizations by donating blankets to individuals in need. Learn more at www.minkycouture.com.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.