Skillsoft and edX Form Strategic Partnership to Expand University-Led Learning in The Skillsoft Platform

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), the leading AI-native skills management platform built for the human + AI era, today announced a strategic partnership with edX, the global online education provider from 2U. edX's catalog of courses from leading universities and companies, including instructor-led executive education programs, will integrate directly into the Skillsoft Percipio Platform.

This partnership expands the depth of academic and professional learning available within the Skillsoft platform, while connecting that learning to how organizations build, apply, and track skills across the workforce. By linking trusted university-led education to enterprise skills priorities, organizations can better align learning investments to the capabilities needed as AI-driven change reshapes roles and workforce needs.

As work continues to change, organizations around the world face growing pressure to understand what skills they have today and how to prepare for what comes next. Many leaders lack clear visibility into workforce capabilities and skill gaps, and fragmented learning activity makes it difficult to connect skill development to business outcomes. According to Skillsoft’s 2025 Global Skills Intelligence Survey, only 10% of HR and learning leaders surveyed feel fully confident their workforce has the skills needed to meet business goals over the next 12 to 24 months.

The partnership helps address this challenge by bringing edX programs into the Skillsoft platform in a way that extends learning beyond the moment of course completion. Academic and professional learning becomes part of a connected approach where skills are developed and applied over time, helping organizations connect learning activity more directly to workforce planning and performance. This approach helps enterprises better connect learning investment to business impact.

“The future of work will be defined by how effectively organizations connect skills to the way work actually gets done,” said Ron Hovsepian, Chief Executive Officer, Skillsoft. “Skillsoft connects learning to how skills are identified, developed, and applied across the enterprise. Our platform is designed for open ecosystems, so customers can integrate the learning, data, and tools they trust. Partnerships like edX strengthen that approach by bringing high-quality academic learning directly into an ongoing skills ecosystem that supports long-term workforce readiness.”

“Learning delivers the most value when it stays connected to how skills are built and used across the organization,” said Matthew Glitzer, Chief Revenue Officer, Skillsoft. “By integrating edX programs into the Skillsoft platform, customers gain access to trusted academic learning that fits into a continuous skills journey, supporting stronger adoption, improved retention, and better alignment with business priorities.”

Leading institutions, including the University of Oxford, Saïd Business School, Harvard University, and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), partner with 2U to create programs for millions of learners globally. edX's broad catalog includes executive education, professional certificates, microcredentials, and advanced-level learning in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, business leadership, and management. Integrating these programs into the Skillsoft platform helps organizations align academic learning with priority skill areas and workforce strategies.

“This partnership expands the reach of high-quality learning into the workplace, where it can have immediate and meaningful impact on both individuals and organizations,” added Andy Morgan, Chief Partnerships Officer, 2U. “By joining forces with Skillsoft, we are making it easier for companies to access learning opportunities on edX through the Skillsoft platform, while opening the door for our university partners to reach more learners with world-class education.”

Learn more about how your organization can begin discovering edX courses and programs on the Skillsoft Percipio Platform here: https://www.skillsoft.com/edx.

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in AI-native skills management for the human + AI era. By unifying learning, real-time skills intelligence, and workforce insights, Skillsoft helps enterprises build their Skillforce™ — humans and AI working together to drive measurable business outcomes. Through personalized, interactive learning across leadership, technology, and compliance, Skillsoft enables organizations to close critical skill gaps and accelerate transformation.