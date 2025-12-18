FPT Joins SDVerse to Accelerate the Transition from Software-Defined to AI-Defined Mobility

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT, a global leader in automotive engineering and IT services, today announced its membership in SDVerse, the first global B2B marketplace dedicated to automotive software. This strategic move reinforces FPT's position as a full-stack AI system engineering and mobility technology partner, with a commitment to accelerating the industry's transition from Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) to AI-Defined Mobility (AIDM).

Founded in 2024 by General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse enables software buyers and sellers to showcase, compare, and explore offerings, promoting transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the value chain. By offering its comprehensive suite of AIDM solutions and services on the SDVerse platform, FPT aims to empower automakers and suppliers to access international standards and streamlined, AI-integrated design and manufacturing solutions.

“We are proud to introduce FPT’s complete AI-Defined Mobility (AIDM) ecosystem to the SDVerse marketplace,” says Kinh Nguyen, FPT Automotive CEO, FPT Corporation. “Automotive companies today require solutions that are both deeply integrated and globally compliant. Our AIDM solutions were built and powered by industry leaders, including Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and AWS, and made available worldwide through SDVerse. This robust foundation, combined with our global talent pool, enables us to deliver truly end-to-end solutions that ensure fast deployment, substantial cost optimization, and strict adherence to global compliance for the entire automotive industry.”

FPT’s advanced AIDM solutions are comprised of four pillars:

1. Enterprise-Grade Data Platform (In-Car & Out-Car):

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft OneLake, the data platform enables OEMs to unify vehicles, fleets, and cloud data in a secure, governable environment. This platform is crucial for supporting model training, inference pipelines, and mobility analytics on a global scale while remaining locally adaptable.

2. Agentic AI at the Edge

Powered by Qualcomm and NVIDIA SoCs and orchestrated through FPT’s AI Orchestrator Platform, the Agent will coordinate user preferences, apps, and generative AI models to deliver revolutionary on-device AI capabilities. It supports various modalities of interacting with the device, including text, vision, and speech, with multimodal models. It also promotes retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), a generative AI technology that uses locally available data.

3. AI for Software Development

Through an AI-powered Test Automation Platform running on AWS, FPT delivers high coverage and accuracy above 80% and helps OEMs and Tier-1s accelerate automotive software development by cutting vehicle software test time by 80%, while ensuring A-SPICE compliance, ISO 26262 functional safety, and alignment with the V-Model. The platform supports Model-Based Development (MBD) and ensures end-to-end traceability from requirements to validation, enabling faster software delivery without compromising quality.

4. AI for Manufacturing

As part of the mobility cycle, FPT’s Virtual Factory solution for automotive manufacturing integrates intelligence back into the production floor, using computer vision, predictive analytics, and autonomous decision models to improve production quality and operational efficiency.

As Vietnam’s leading tech corporation, FPT is advancing the country’s rise as a global hub for digital innovation and driving the next-generation co-creation of mobility and AI. With two decades of automotive engineering expertise, FPT currently has a worldwide network of 5,000 automotive software engineers and alliances with leading chipmakers, tier-1 suppliers, and OEMs. The company facilitates talent development for the industry through its Automotive Software Engineering Department at FPT University. It ensures delivery excellence by adhering to international standards and certifications, including ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 26262, A-SIL (A/B/C/D), TiSAX, and A-SPICE Level 3.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, operating in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

Meet FPT at CES at booth# 6719, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Level 1

About SDVerse

SDVerse is the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace purpose-built for software. Backed by Founding Members General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse streamlines how OEMs, Tier 1s, and software providers develop, discover, evaluate, and procure automotive software, tools, and services. By reducing friction, enabling faster sourcing, and expanding visibility across the value chain, SDVerse helps companies bring software-defined vehicles to market faster. Open, standard-agnostic, and built for industry collaboration, SDVerse is designed to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive ecosystem. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto.