Ripple Expands Partnership with TJM to Enhance Institutional Trade Execution and Clearing Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ripple, the leading financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with TJM Investments, a FINRA registered Broker Dealer, and TJM Institutional Services, a N.F.A. registered Introducing Broker (“TJM”). TJM’s regulated entities help institutional clients access global markets. Under the terms of the partnership, Ripple has invested in TJM, and will continue to provide best-in-class infrastructure to support TJM’s execution and clearing services.

Ripple’s multi-asset prime brokerage platform, Ripple Prime, and TJM have a long-standing relationship focused on collaboratively providing institutions high-quality trade execution, clearing, and financing. The expanded partnership with Ripple enables TJM to offer its clients improved capital and collateral efficiency as well as enhanced clearing stability and balance-sheet support. Moreover, leveraging the depth of Ripple Prime’s capabilities in digital markets, TJM expects to expand its coverage into digital assets in the coming months for its clients including hedge funds, family offices, asset managers and global investors.

“We are pleased to deepen our partnership with TJM, which reflects the shared vision and trust the principals of our businesses have cultivated for over a quarter-century,” said Noel Kimmel, President of Ripple Prime. “TJM’s strong execution experience across asset classes, combined with the scale and reach of Ripple Prime, is a powerful value proposition for institutions globally. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of TJM’s business, including through its expansion into digital assets, and to participating in that growth as a strategic investor.”

“Ripple Prime has long been an important partner to TJM and our joint clients, delivering the operational standards expected by the most sophisticated financial market participants worldwide,” said Steve Beitler, Co-Manager, TJM. “We are thrilled to build on our relationship through this investment, which provides TJM with the resources and infrastructure required to support the order flow we execute on behalf of counterparties, particularly as institutions increasingly seek exposure to digital assets.”

About Ripple

Ripple is a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses. Ripple Payments uses blockchain to make cross-border payments faster, more transparent, and widely accessible. Ripple Custody offers customers a secure way to store and manage digital assets. Through Ripple Prime, the company offers a global, multi-asset prime brokerage for institutional customers. Ripple’s stablecoin (RLUSD) and the cryptocurrency, XRP, are leveraged across these solutions to make traditional finance more efficient and enable new ways to utilize digital assets.