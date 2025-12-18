Lionsgate Partners Exclusively with FreeWheel to Give Ad Buyers Direct Access to Its Premium FAST Inventory

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, FreeWheel, the leading global technology platform for the streaming advertising ecosystem, announced it is the exclusive ad-serving partner across Lionsgate’s ever-growing portfolio of FAST channels in the U.S. Through this expanded partnership, Lionsgate’s premium inventory is now available to buyers through the FreeWheel SSP – a platform for premium video publishers to manage and sell their ad inventory – either directly or programmatically via 1:1 or curated packages.

Lionsgate’s premium inventory is now available to buyers through the FreeWheel SSP – a platform for premium video publishers to manage and sell their ad inventory – either directly or programmatically via 1:1 or curated packages. Share

Lionsgate, one of the world's top standalone content companies, is a leader in curating IP-driven FAST channels that captivate audiences of all types. By tapping into the company’s robust catalogue of film franchises and TV series – including John Wick, The Hunger Games, Twilight, The Conners and Nash Bridges – the studio now operates over 40 channels globally that are helping shape the future of free streaming. This portfolio includes its flagship MovieSphere – the only FAST channel rated by Nielsen – and 50 Cent Action, a collaboration with cultural icon 50 Cent.

Under the partnership, FreeWheel will facilitate unified decision making on advertising across Lionsgate branded U.S. FAST channels. According to a new FAST report by FreeWheel, 43% of viewers watch FAST[i] and 87% of FAST reach is incremental to traditional TV campaigns[ii], which is why 53% of advertisers plan to allocate budget to FAST in the next six months.[iii] The exclusive focus on FreeWheel enables Lionsgate to manage demand, grow revenue and scale premium video experiences across platforms.

“It was an easy decision to choose FreeWheel, a leader in the space, as our exclusive technology partner across our ad-supported FAST business,” said Chase Brisbin, EVP of International SVOD Sales & Head of Global Channels at Lionsgate. “We believe in the power of a targeted premium offering and this deeper integration makes our channels even more accessible to advertisers seeking high-quality, culturally relevant content to pair with their brands.”

“We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with Lionsgate, an innovator with an extensive, award-winning content library combined with one of the fastest-growing ad-supported footprints in the market,” said Greg Bel, Vice President of Supply at FreeWheel. “By unifying ad-serving and unlocking streamlined access in the FreeWheel SSP, we’re helping Lionsgate maximize yield while giving buyers a consolidated, frictionless path to premium, brand-safe streaming environments.”

Programmatic buyers can now seamlessly access Lionsgate inventory – including the 50 Cent Action Channel – through the FreeWheel SSP with full support for audience targeting, transparent supply paths, and premium video formats.

Holmes Media advised Lionsgate throughout this negotiation.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of the streaming advertising ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

[i] FreeWheel consumer survey conducted by Dynata. July 2025.

[ii] Comcast aggregated viewership data combined with ad exposure data. 10,000+ campaigns including both linear TV & any combination of FAST services including: Xumo, Pluto & Tubi; Local Market Advertisers; January - December 2024.

[iii] Ad Perception survey commissioned by FreeWheel, n=302. August 2025.