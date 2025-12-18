AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “aa” (Superior) from “aa-” (Superior) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) of Arch Reinsurance Ltd. (Arch) (Bermuda) and its strategic affiliates. The outlook of the Long-Term ICRs has been revised to stable from positive, while the outlook of the FSRs is stable.

Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICRs to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Arch Capital) (Bermuda) [NASDAQ: ACGL], the ultimate holding company; Arch Capital Group (US) Inc (Delaware); and Arch Capital Finance LLC (Delaware). In addition, AM Best has also upgraded the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) for the debt issuances of Arch. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) have been revised to stable from positive. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies, ratings and Long-Term IRs.)

The ratings of Arch reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The upgrades reflect AM Best’s view of Arch’s operating performance, which has consistently outperformed most peers at a lower rate of volatility. Additionally, Arch has a unique level of diversification, with a significant mortgage insurance segment along with its reinsurance and insurance operations. These three segments have provided the group with multiple positive profit and revenue streams, complemented by superior risk selection, to produce consistent operating results.

Recent evidence of the group’s earnings diversification, risk management culture and risk selection efficacy was shown through the first quarter of 2025, when the group continued to produce positive underwriting results that outperformed peers in the wake of the California wildfires.

Though the reinsurance market has seen favorable rates and terms and conditions, particularly in the period after the Jan. 1, 2023, renewal season, Arch has a long, proven track record, even in softer market years, of producing superior underwriting results and investment returns. In the recent hard market cycle, the group has continued to differentiate itself from its peers.

Additionally, these ratings reflect Arch’s balance sheet strength assessment of strongest, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and strong management team. Arch performed favorably in 2024 and the first nine months of 2025, with the group producing continued strong earnings. Arch also has maintained its robust risk-adjusted capital position, which contemplates a significant stressed ultimate loss, as calculated by AM Best’s “Evaluating Mortgage Insurance” criteria procedure. AM Best utilized a conservative stress scenario for Arch’s mortgage insurance book of business when calculating stress-tested risk-adjusted capitalization. AM Best also recognizes that the mortgage insurance business relies heavily on financial models that can vary from actual results.

The Long-Term ICRs have been upgraded to “aa” (Superior) from “aa-” (Superior), while the FSR of A+ (Superior) has been affirmed, with the Long-Term ICR outlooks revised to stable from positive and the FSR outlook maintained at stable, for Arch Reinsurance Ltd. and its following affiliates:

Arch Reinsurance Company

Arch Insurance Company

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

Arch Property Casualty Insurance Company

Arch Indemnity Insurance Company

Arch Group Reinsurance Ltd.

Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.

Alwyn Insurance Company Limited

Arch Insurance (UK) Limited

The following Long-Term IRs have been upgraded, with the outlooks revised to stable from positive:

Arch Capital Group Ltd.—

-- to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) on $300 million, 7.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2034

-- to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) on $450 million, 5.25% non-cumulative preferred shares, Series E

-- to “bbb+” Good) from“bbb” (Good) on $330 million, 5.45% non-cumulative preferred shares, Series F

Arch Capital Group (US) Inc (guaranteed by Arch Capital Group Ltd.)—

-- to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million, 5.144% senior unsecured notes, due 2043

Arch Capital Finance LLC (guaranteed by Arch Capital Group Ltd.)—

-- to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million, 4.011% senior unsecured notes, due 2026

-- to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) on $450 million, 5.031% senior unsecured notes, due 2046

The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the existing shelf registration have been upgraded, with the outlooks revised to stable from positive:

Arch Capital Group Ltd.—

-- to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt

-- to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) on subordinated debt

-- to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

Arch Capital Group (US) Inc (guaranteed by Arch Capital Group Ltd.)—

-- to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt

-- to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) on subordinated debt

-- to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.