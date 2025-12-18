Dynatrace Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud to Help Power the Next Generation of AI Innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace, (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud to help empower enterprises and developers to harness the full potential of agentic AI by becoming a launch partner for Gemini CLI extensions and Gemini Enterprise, a new agentic platform.

The Dynatrace Gemini CLI Extension gives developers immediate access to observability and root-cause analysis directly within their terminal, allowing them to monitor, debug, and optimize applications without leaving their workflow.

Complementing this, Gemini Enterprise connects AI agents directly to Dynatrace’s observability platform via Google’s A2A protocol, enabling real-time collaboration between systems to help detect, resolve, and prevent issues across complex environments.

To simplify adoption, Dynatrace AI-driven integrations are now available through Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling customers to deploy and scale agentic AI solutions quickly and securely within their existing Google Cloud environments.

Dynatrace is among the first observability partners with a Google-validated A2A and Gemini Enterprise-compatible agent, demonstrating that its technology meets Google Cloud’s standards for performance and reliability. This achievement places Dynatrace within Google Cloud’s validated partner ecosystem, reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered observability and agentic architectures.

“Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud reflects Dynatrace’s leadership position in observability and our commitment to shaping how AI transforms cloud operations,” said Jay Snyder, SVP of Partners and Alliances, Dynatrace. “As a launch collaborator for both Gemini Enterprise and Gemini CLI extensions, we’re working with Google Cloud at the forefront of AI and observability innovation, helping customers build intelligent, reliable systems that adapt and optimize in real time.”

“Accelerating AI across the enterprise requires a visibility that connects developer innovation directly with operational resilience,” said Mitch Ashley, VP and Practice Lead, Futurum Research. “Dynatrace's Gemini CLI Extension, combined with Dynatrace's Agent-to-Agent (A2A) integration into Gemini Enterprise, removes friction and increases velocity for operations to keep the enterprise in the flow of utilizing agentic AI as a scalable core business driver.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward.

