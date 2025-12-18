-

MediaCo Expands Don Cheto Network Footprint with New Phoenix Affiliate, KZOM-FM 96.5

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA), today announced the newest addition to the rapidly growing Don Cheto Network: KZOM-FM 96.5 in Phoenix, Arizona. Owned by Orozco Broadcasting, the station officially launched Don Cheto programming on December 15th, bringing one of the nation’s most beloved and influential Spanish-language entertainment brands to one of the fastest-growing Latino markets in the country.

The partnership further strengthens Don Cheto’s presence across key Hispanic markets and underscores MediaCo’s commitment to delivering culturally resonant, high-impact audio content for audiences and advertisers alike.

“We’re thrilled to welcome KZOM-FM to the Don Cheto family,” said Daniel Lowry, SVP of Audio Sales at MediaCo. “Phoenix is an incredibly important market for our advertisers, and adding a powerhouse local operator like Orozco Broadcasting allows us to deepen our connection with listeners while creating more scale and opportunity for our partners.”

“This expansion reflects the momentum we’re seeing across MediaCo’s audio portfolio,” added Brian Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer at MediaCo. “Don Cheto continues to deliver strong audience engagement and premium value for brands. The addition of KZOM-FM 96.5 strengthens our national footprint and positions us for an even stronger 2026.”

KZOM-FM will feature Don Cheto’s signature mix of music, humor, lifestyle content, and community-focused programming, continuing the network’s legacy of celebrating Hispanic culture and entertainment.

About MediaCo Holding Inc.
MediaCo Holding Inc. is a leading media and entertainment company serving diverse audiences across broadcast, audio, and digital platforms. MediaCo owns and operates EstrellaTV, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Spanish-language networks, delivering compelling news, entertainment, sports, and cultural programming to millions of viewers.

Contacts

Media: press@mediacoholding.com

Industry:

MediaCo Holding Inc.

NASDAQ:MDIA
Details
Headquarters: New York, New York
CEO: Albert Rodriguez
Employees: 330
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media: press@mediacoholding.com

More News From MediaCo Holding Inc.

MediaCo Names Katz Television Group Exclusive National Sales Partner as EstrellaTV Delivers Record Growth 

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) today announced a partnership with Katz Television Group, a division of Katz Media Group, the nation’s largest and most established media sales organization. Katz will serve as national media sales representative for MediaCo’s owned-and- operated EstrellaTV stations, exclusive for political advertising and preferred for Direct Response (DR) and Paid advertising sales across the portfolio. The agreement comes as EstrellaTV posts the...

MediaCo Holding Inc.’s EstrellaTV Delivers Record-Setting Prime-Time Performance with Liga MX Finals Coverage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA), today announced a standout prime-time performance for EstrellaTV, driven by coverage of the first leg of the Liga MX Finals between Tigres and Toluca. The highly anticipated matchup delivered EstrellaTV’s largest P2+ prime-time audience of 2025, averaging 185.4 thousand viewers, as Tigres claimed a 1–0 win in the opening match of the championship series. Among both P18-49 and P25-54, EstrellaTV posted its second-highest Thursday pr...

MediaCo’s EstrellaTV Delivers Record Year-Over-Year Prime-Time Ratings Growth in November

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA), today announced a landmark ratings milestone for EstrellaTV, which delivered the highest year-over-year prime-time P18–49 growth in the network’s history. The network surged +92% in November P18–49 prime-time delivery, solidifying EstrellaTV as one of the fastest-rising Spanish-language broadcasters in the U.S. This record-breaking month was fueled by strong momentum across the entire lineup and standout gains from key tentpole fra...
Back to Newsroom