MediaCo Expands Don Cheto Network Footprint with New Phoenix Affiliate, KZOM-FM 96.5

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA), today announced the newest addition to the rapidly growing Don Cheto Network: KZOM-FM 96.5 in Phoenix, Arizona. Owned by Orozco Broadcasting, the station officially launched Don Cheto programming on December 15th, bringing one of the nation’s most beloved and influential Spanish-language entertainment brands to one of the fastest-growing Latino markets in the country.

The partnership further strengthens Don Cheto’s presence across key Hispanic markets and underscores MediaCo’s commitment to delivering culturally resonant, high-impact audio content for audiences and advertisers alike.

“We’re thrilled to welcome KZOM-FM to the Don Cheto family,” said Daniel Lowry, SVP of Audio Sales at MediaCo. “Phoenix is an incredibly important market for our advertisers, and adding a powerhouse local operator like Orozco Broadcasting allows us to deepen our connection with listeners while creating more scale and opportunity for our partners.”

“This expansion reflects the momentum we’re seeing across MediaCo’s audio portfolio,” added Brian Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer at MediaCo. “Don Cheto continues to deliver strong audience engagement and premium value for brands. The addition of KZOM-FM 96.5 strengthens our national footprint and positions us for an even stronger 2026.”

KZOM-FM will feature Don Cheto’s signature mix of music, humor, lifestyle content, and community-focused programming, continuing the network’s legacy of celebrating Hispanic culture and entertainment.

About MediaCo Holding Inc.

MediaCo Holding Inc. is a leading media and entertainment company serving diverse audiences across broadcast, audio, and digital platforms. MediaCo owns and operates EstrellaTV, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Spanish-language networks, delivering compelling news, entertainment, sports, and cultural programming to millions of viewers.