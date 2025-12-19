Trace Medical Invests in LiViliti Health Products, Inc.

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trace Medical, the national leader in advanced respiratory rentals and biomedical services has announced an equity investment in LiViliti Health Products Inc., an innovator of CPAP and respiratory accessories, based in Sarasota, Florida.

Greg Apostolou, Chief Executive Officer of Trace Medical, stated “LiViliti and Trace are a natural fit, leveraging LiViliti’s suite of health cleaning products and core expertise with Trace Medical’s infrastructure and market reach to collectively improve the patient care management options. The team at LiViliti have developed an impressive product portfolio and know their business very well. We are fortunate to work alongside them.”

Brian Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer of LiViliti, is quoted as saying, “Working in collaboration with Trace Medical, we can accelerate innovation, expand our reach and better serve healthcare systems nationwide. This partnership allows us to deliver more integrated impactful solutions that support clinicians, protect patients, and improve outcomes across care settings.”

Elliot Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer of Trace Medical, says, “We are pleased with the opportunity to deliver LiViliti’s product solutions to customers across our shared customer base. Trace’s commercial team looks forward to collaboratively expanding market share throughout its provider network.”

Jim Gilkison, Vice President of LiViliti states, “Leveraging Trace Medical’s established footprint will propel our commercial expansion to the next level.”

The two companies will coordinate a go-to-market initiative beginning in early 2026. This joint effort will align commercial strategies, messaging, and outreach across shared customer segments. Together, the companies aim to expand market presence and deliver enhanced value through a unified approach.

About Trace Medical

Founded in 2004, Trace Medical is the national leader in advanced respiratory rentals and biomedical services throughout the continuum of care, including skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation facilities, hospice, and HME providers. For more information, please visit www.TraceMedical.com

About LiViliti and the CPAP Soap line of products

Founded in 2019, LiViliti Health Products is an innovator of CPAP and respiratory accessories dedicated to improving the everyday experience of therapy users. With a strong focus on hygiene, comfort, and compliance, LiViliti designs solutions that help patients maintain cleaner equipment, achieve greater comfort, and stay consistent with their prescribed therapy.