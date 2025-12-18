Talus and Ingenico Partner to Deliver the Ingenico SoftPOS Solution to North America

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talus, a leading provider of integrated payment technology, has partnered with Ingenico, a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, to bring a SoftPOS solution to the North American market. This initiative showcases a hardware-free Tap-to-Pay capability, enabling merchants to accept secure contactless payments using only an NFC-enabled mobile device.

By leveraging Ingenico’s technology, Talus’ new platform will now enable merchants to start accepting payments within minutes, reduce logistics and hardware costs, and incorporate the instant activation of a SoftPOS solution. Compliant with PCI CPoC and Tap-to-Phone framework, this ensures secure transactions for card taps and digital wallets. In addition to accepting payments, the application empowers business owners to manage inventory, track customers, and view real-time insights, all on a mobile device, backed by a full web version.

The partnership will integrate SoftPOS for any NFC device, creating a flexible solution no matter the business environment. This solution is ideal for retail, services, and food & beverage businesses that prioritize secure, flexible, and rapid point-of-sale.

“Together with Ingenico, we’re redefining what payment acceptance can look like,” said Talus CEO Kim Fitzsimmons. “By uniting our capabilities, we’re delivering a modern feature-rich payment experience that strips away traditional POS complexity. Business owners now have an intuitive, secure, software-driven solution that’s ready to go whenever and wherever they are.”

“Our shared vision in this partnership is a seamless and secure payment solution for growing businesses that benefits the customers as well,” said Ingenico Vice President of USA New Markets Expansion James Lloyd. “Every transaction should feel reliable and approachable, anticipating payment needs through an innovative method.”

Through this partnership, Talus and Ingenico will continue to reshape the future of payments. This joint strategy will improve transaction operations and help retailers serve more customers by providing a cost-effective, safe, and dependable solution for checkout optimization. Additional strategic national partnerships to drive adoption and features to streamline back-office work for business owners are in development.

About Talus

Talus is a rapidly growing fintech company that provides payment processing and software enablement for businesses and resellers. The company leverages AI-powered tools across functions to drive smarter, more efficient operations. It also provides access to a full suite of APIs, delivering a brandable, end-to-end acquiring-as-a-service solution for software developers and integrated merchants seeking a frictionless, secure, scalable, and compliant omnichannel payment experience. Through a variety of distribution channels, we proudly serve more than 22,000 merchants in North America processing 65 million transactions with more than $12 billion in annual charge volume. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Talus is a portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital ("AMC"), a leading private equity firm with over $5.8 billion in assets under management. To learn more, please visit our website.

About Ingenico

Ingenico is the global leader in payment acceptance and services. We support our customers, and their customers to do more with payments. Active in 32 countries, with over 3,000 employees, we have been at the forefront of the commerce landscape for over four decades. With tens of millions of payment devices deployed worldwide, powered by over 2,500 apps, the company is servicing the needs of millions of consumers every day. Through our advanced integrated solutions and network of partnerships, we simplify the world of payments and bring value added services to move commerce forward.