New Pipedrive App in ChatGPT Now Available for Pipedrive Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pipedrive, the easy and effective CRM for small businesses, is now available as an integration in ChatGPT, a new integration developed by OpenAI. The app allows sales professionals to interact with their Pipedrive data directly within ChatGPT, transforming how users access insights, summarize lead activity and generate sales content like lead summaries or email drafts in seconds.

The ChatGPT app helps teams get to insights faster by reducing the need to switch between tools and by pulling the most relevant information directly from connected apps, helping users to work smarter and make decisions faster. The integration requires an OpenAI Business, Enterprise, Edu or Pro plan to enable it and can then be made available to all Pipedrive users, regardless of their Pipedrive plan. Once set up by a workspace admin in ChatGPT, users can link their Pipedrive accounts, allowing ChatGPT to regularly sync their accessible data for faster, more informed responses. From quick questions to deeper trend analysis, the integration helps sales teams surface insights faster and stay one step ahead by using the data they already have.

“For most sales teams, the hardest part of selling isn’t the conversation, but everything that happens around it. Preparing for a call, digging through CRM records, writing follow-ups or making sense of pipeline trends can easily consume more time than the actual selling. The app for ChatGPT changes that. Salespeople can ask ChatGPT to surface the information they need, analyze trends or draft next steps based on real Pipedrive data – all in seconds,” said Sean Evers, VP of Sales & Partner at Pipedrive.

“By bringing Pipedrive directly into their ChatGPT account, teams will be given a faster, more intuitive way to understand what’s happening in their pipeline and what actions to take next. It’s not about replacing judgment, but removing any possible friction. When insights, context and content become instantly available on command, salespeople can stay focused on the conversations that move deals forward. That’s the real power of this integration.”

With AI rapidly transforming the sales landscape, Pipedrive remains focused on enabling responsible innovation. The release honors user access permissions, allows for easy disconnection and aligns with OpenAI’s data retention policies. This integration is part of a broader vision to deliver more intuitive, AI-powered experiences that streamline everyday tasks and help revenue teams stay focused on what they do best – selling.

The app is currently available for ChatGPT users outside EU data residency. To learn more about the integration, visit here. For instructions on how to connect Pipedrive to ChatGPT, read here.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.