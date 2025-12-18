Arches Massachusetts IPA and Valley Medical Group P.C. Announce Strategic Partnership, Strengthening the Physician-Led Value-Based Care Movement in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arches Massachusetts IPA (“Arches”) and Valley Medical Group P.C. (“Valley Medical”) today announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen independent primary care and expand the capabilities required for providers to succeed in value-based care. Arches' partnership with Valley Medical begins a new era for independent primary care in Massachusetts, by creating a new model which reinvigorates private practice while enhancing clinical affiliations with great hospitals.

Through this partnership, Valley Medical’s clinicians—including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, behavioral health clinicians, and physical therapists—will maintain full ownership and clinical autonomy while gaining access to Arches’ value-based contracting platform, performance analytics, care-management infrastructure, and operational support. The collaboration enables Valley’s providers to participate directly in commercial and Medicare risk contracts—opportunities that are difficult for independent groups to access on their own.

Arches is the only fully physician-owned and physician-led ACO model in Massachusetts positioned to operate across both commercial and government risk programs. It was purpose-built to address the gaps—namely the lack of transparency, alignment, and physician governance—that have limited the performance of legacy, hospital-owned ACO structures. The Arches model is anchored in the belief that when physicians control the clinical environment and financial incentives, they deliver better care at a lower cost.

This new primary care provider-led model promises three critical outcomes: it supports Primary Care Sustainability by providing independent PCPs a viable path to remain in practice; it drives Improved Patient Access by investing risk dollars into primary care infrastructure; and it creates a direct Impact on Total Medical Expense (TME) by leveraging physician-driven ACOs to reduce avoidable high-cost services, offering a counter to spiraling insurance premiums.

Arches’ alignment model rewards clinicians through shared savings, performance distributions tied to quality and cost stewardship, and optional equity participation for early-mover practices—ensuring providers share directly in the value they create.

The announcement follows several major milestones for Arches, including securing Valley Medical as its first anchor practice, establishing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as both a payer and strategic investor, and receiving approval to join the Medicare Shared Savings Program beginning January 1, 2026. These achievements indicate that Arches has moved onto the “right side of the tipping point,” with foundational elements in place and a clear path for disciplined, physician-led growth.

“For the last twenty years in Massachusetts, PCPs and their patients have struggled inside hospital controlled settings. Access has declined and services have become increasingly unaffordable. This needs fixing, now,” said Dr. Chris Kryder, CEO of Arches Massachusetts IPA. “Valley Medical brings the ideal combination of community commitment and high-quality practice, and we’re proud to partner with a group that shares our mission of strengthening physician and provider-led care across Massachusetts.”

“Our Physicians, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants have always valued independence, but we also recognize the importance of having the right infrastructure to succeed in value-based care,” said Dr. Paul Carlan, President of Valley Medical Group. “Arches gives us the best of both worlds — modern value-based capabilities paired with a governance model that ensures providers remain at the center of decision-making. This partnership positions us well for the future.”

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the state, as primary care practices face rising premiums, workforce pressures, and increased system consolidation. Provider-led models like Arches have demonstrated the ability to reduce unnecessary downstream spending, improve access, and lower total medical expense by investing more resources directly into primary care.

About Arches Massachusetts IPA

Arches Massachusetts IPA is a physician-owned and physician-led independent practice association dedicated to advancing professional autonomy and high-performance value-based care. Arches provides private practice providers with transparent contracting, modern analytics, population health tools, and a clear governance model. Arches provides outsized rewards for clinical excellence tied to the responsible management of healthcare costs. Arches primary care-centered networks avoid financing by hospitals or corporations or private equity interests. The company is poised for dramatic growth in 2026.

About Valley Medical Group P.C.

Valley Medical Group P.C. is a provider-owned, provider-led primary care group serving communities across Western Massachusetts. Valley Medical is known for its commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care delivered in a community-based setting, with a long-standing focus on preventive care, accessibility, and strong patient-physician relationships.