BigBear.ai and C Speed Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Enabled Border Security

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI for national security, today announced a strategic partnership with C Speed, LLC (C Speed), a U.S.-based leader in radar and defense solutions, and a NewSpring Holdings’ platform company. Together, the companies will integrate BigBear.ai’s ConductorOS AI orchestration platform with C Speed’s software-defined LightWave Radar (LWR) system to deliver intelligent, autonomous, and real-time threat detection and decision support for global defense and homeland security partners.

The collaboration focuses on integrating AI-enabled threat detection, reporting, and response solutions into C Speed’s LWR suite of surveillance radars supporting air and missile defense, and counter-UAS (cUAS) applications. C Speed’s American-made radars are available now and currently deployed across multiple Department of Homeland Security, Department of War and international partner missions, as both aerostat-based and tower-based solutions. The partnership is expected to leverage BigBear.ai’s expanding presence across all geographic markets, including the Middle East, from BigBear.ai’s new office in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Both companies have common strategic growth objectives across key U.S. Customs and Border Protection, national security, and critical Department of War missions.

“Securing complex borders and high-consequence environments requires intelligent systems that can sense, understand, and respond at machine speed,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Our partnership with C Speed brings more secure, mission-ready AI directly to the edge—advancing situational awareness, automation, and officer support for the most demanding national security missions.”

“Together with BigBear.ai, C Speed is redefining rapid system deployment to empower the U.S. Government and its allies in safeguarding national security through advanced domain awareness capabilities,” said Kevin McLaughlin, CEO of C Speed. “Infusing BigBear.ai’s autonomous capabilities with our LightWave Radar architecture is an integrated solution that can enhance speed and accuracy across national security, homeland, defense and international partners."

Integrating BigBear.ai’s data and AI orchestration platform, ConductorOS, and C Speed’s sensor capabilities will enable interoperable, multi-domain awareness across multiple mission domains. Operator benefits can include:

AI-driven fusion across multiple sensors to support complex mission engagements, including counter-UAS

Accelerate operator threat detection and response timelines by embedding AI at the sensor

Enable real-time autonomous change in mode in the LightWave radar system between airborne, ground, and maritime threats

“Our teams are bullish on investing in critical solutions to defend the homeland, U.S. forces, and allies,” said Andy Maner, Chairman, NewSpring Holdings Federal Advisory Board. “By combining BigBear.ai’s AI-driven solutions with C Speed’s advanced, software-defined radar systems, we’re enhancing real-time threat detection and response. This is American innovation at its best: agile, scalable, and built to meet urgent operational requirements for strategic deterrence now.”

To learn more about BigBear.ai’s homeland and border security solutions, visit https://bigbear.ai/industries/homeland-and-border-security/.

To learn more about C Speed’s LightWave Radar, visit https://www.cspeed.com/technology/.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About C Speed

C Speed is a leading provider of advanced radar systems and engineering solutions for civilian and military applications. The company specializes in designing, prototyping, and manufacturing state-of-the-art radar systems, focusing on radar receivers, exciters, and signal processors. C Speed has built a strong reputation by collaborating with major defense contractors and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and NATO. Their product portfolio includes the “LightWave Software Defined Radar Platform,” designed as a cost-effective, software-based alternative for legacy radar modernization. With over 30 years of experience in the radar industry, C Speed continues to innovate, providing essential support to national and international defense initiatives. Learn more at www.cspeed.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring’s majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

