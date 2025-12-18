Rune Technologies Joins Lockheed Martin Team for Army's Next Generation Command and Control Initiative

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rune Technologies, a pioneer in AI-enabled predictive logistics and decision support software for the military, today announced that it will be supporting Lockheed Martin's $30M prototype agreement to partner with the U.S. Army, supporting the development of its data-centric Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype.

The contract positions Rune as a provider of sustainment services and expertise on Lockheed Martin's team to develop a data-centric NGC2 prototype partnered with the Army’s 25th Infantry Division. Lockheed Martin serves as Team Lead, bringing best-in-class commercial technologies, small businesses, and non-traditional defense innovators together to modernize operational command and control systems for the Army. Rune will deploy its TyrOS software across all echelons of the Army division as part of the prototype effort, supporting all pillars of the sustainment warfighting function.

Rune brings critical logistics command and control capabilities to the NGC2 ecosystem, addressing one of the fundamental challenges in modern military operations: ensuring commanders have accurate, predictive logistics information in contested environments and the tools to reason over the vast, dynamic decision space presented by the supply webs of modern battlefields. NGC2 focuses on enabling commanders to make faster and better decisions through integrated battlefield data, with Rune specifically solving the logistics piece of that puzzle: transforming manual processes into intelligent, automated, and predictive systems that operate even when communications are denied or degraded.

"Logistics is the backbone of military operations, but it's too often been treated as a support function rather than an operational advantage," said David Tuttle, Co-Founder and CEO of Rune Technologies. "By joining Lockheed Martin's NGC2 team, we're bringing capabilities that harness agentic AI and machine learning to ensure our sustainment operations are predictive rather than reactive, giving commanders and logisticians decision superiority. Our platform doesn't just track inventory in the most austere tactical locations; it forecasts needs, identifies shortfalls, and generates recommendations before situations become critical."

Rune's TyrOS platform leverages advanced machine-learning technologies to forecast expenditure of fuel, munitions, and other supplies, to predict operational readiness of personnel and platforms, to alert planners to potential shortfalls well in advance, and to provide tailored operational solution sets for decision-makers at machine speed. The system is designed with a network-centric, "offline first" architecture that ensures resilience even in denied, degraded, intermittent, or low-bandwidth (DDIL) conditions, a critical requirement for operations against near-peer adversaries who actively target supply lines and communications infrastructure in the modern operational environment.

NGC2 is an Army-wide, data-centric C2 transformation to enable commanders to make faster, better decisions in dynamic, unpredictable environments. The initiative is transforming how the U.S. Army conducts digital mission command by utilizing a common data layer to power a host of applications specific to users by warfighting function and to provide a continuous common operating picture with a single, integrated view of the battlefield.

"Lockheed Martin is committed to partnering with companies like Rune that bring specialized capabilities to solve complex warfighter challenges," said Chandra Marshall, vice president at Lockheed Martin. "Rune's predictive logistics platform provides an essential service in the NGC2 ecosystem, ensuring that as we provide commanders with better battlefield awareness, they also have the supply chain intelligence needed to sustain operations in contested environments."

Rune's mesh-capable architecture will integrate with the Raft Data Platform to provide a resilient, edge-enabled and DDIL-aware sustainment layer. Through its integration with Team Lockheed Martin and NGC2, TyrOS will contribute to the Army's goal of delivering an intuitive, reliable system that maintains the pace of technological change while meeting warfighter needs.

About Rune Technologies:

Rune Technologies is revolutionizing military logistics through AI-enabled predictive software that operates in contested environments. Rune's TyrOS platform transforms manual logistics processes into intelligent supply webs that anticipate needs, optimize resources, and enable distributed operations at machine speed—even when supply lines and communications are targeted by near-peer adversaries. Founded by veterans with deep operational experience and Silicon Valley engineering talent, Rune is ensuring military effectiveness through precise execution of critical logistics operations. For more information, visit runetech.co.