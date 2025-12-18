UL Solutions and Saudi Electricity Company Join Forces to Enhance Fire Safety in Saudi Arabia

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Electricity Company to collaborate on advancing fire protection and life safety standards, reflecting a shared commitment to reducing fire risk and strengthening public safety.

This cooperative fire safety initiative prioritizes operational excellence, risk management and developing training programs on UL standards for fire/life safety protection and building local technical expertise. Under the agreement, UL Solutions and Saudi Electricity Company will collaborate to advance fire safety efforts by focusing on specific areas, including the delivery of targeted fire safety training and the testing and certification of systems and components to enhance public safety.

“The rapid, large-scale developments of Saudi Electricity Company projects are a natural driver for enhanced focus on security, and compliance with safety standards to protect people and property,” said Todd Denison, senior vice president, Global Regions at UL Solutions. “This partnership with the Saudi Electricity Company meets that need by strengthening fire safety for their infrastructure assets, an essential step in reducing fire risks.”

The initiative will also help strengthen fire prevention, from local communities to the entire energy sector, by pairing UL Solutions’ deep fire‑safety expertise with Saudi Electricity Company’s nationwide reach and reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to safety and resilience.

“Our partnership with UL Solutions strengthens our alignment with global fire protection standards and reinforces our dedication to continuous improvement in fire and life safety. This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating safety practices, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of safety excellence in the energy sector,” said Eng. Sultan Al Mahasheer, executive vice president, Health, Safety, Security and Environment at Saudi Electricity Company.

