Valink Therapeutics and Nona Biosciences Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Novel Biologics Discovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valink Therapeutics (“Valink”), a private biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics with a focus on bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (bsADCs) and complementary modalities, and Nona Biosciences (“Nona”), a global biotechnology company providing integrated solutions for biological drug discovery and development from “Idea to IND” (I to I®), today announced the formation of a strategic biologics discovery alliance. The collaboration branded “Biology to Bispecific” (B2B)™, unites both companies’ complementary platforms and expertise to accelerate the creation of innovative bispecific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. With an initial focus on bsADCs in solid tumors, the collaboration will expand Valink’s internal therapeutic pipeline and contribute to future co-development and licensing opportunities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Valink will combine its LiliumX™ discovery platform with Nona’s industry-leading Harbour Mice® fully human antibodies, including its heavy chain-only antibodies (HCAbs), to generate and screen thousands of novel drug candidates. Previously, Nona Biosciences has supported more than 300 drug discovery programs across multiple therapeutic areas, establishing itself as a leader in biotherapeutics innovation. Now, its extensive antibody repertoire provides a rich library of building blocks for complex biologics.

Valink’s LiliumX technology enables high-throughput generation and functional screening of complex drug candidates from antibody fragments. Further empowered by Nona’s diverse antibody repertoire, LiliumX is uniquely positioned to drive deep exploration of complex biologics, unveiling unexpected targeting strategies and novel target-pair synergies—hallmarks of Valink’s V-gate™ approach.

Dr Arne Scheu, Chief Executive Officer of Valink Therapeutics, stated: “We are thrilled to form this discovery alliance with Nona – it constitutes a logical and natural expansion of our discovery platform. With Nona, we have found an excellent partner, supercharging our ability to build transformative drugs with which we can meaningfully impact patients’ lives.”

Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Valink to accelerate the creation of innovative biotherapeutics. By uniting our industry-leading antibody technology platforms and extensive experiences with Valink’s LiliumX discovery engine, we aim to accelerate the pace of bispecific antibody and bsADC discovery and development, ultimately delivering transformative therapies to patients in oncology and beyond.”

About Valink Therapeutics

Valink Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (bsADCs) and other modalities for improved patient outcomes. Valink’s proprietary LiliumX™ discovery platform and V-gate™ approach address key challenges of current technologies by expanding the toolbox of available approaches for bispecific antibody therapeutics and bispecific ADCs, unlocking fine-tuned target control, functional outcomes, and improved therapeutic index. In addition to bsADCs, the Company has developed proprietary protein technologies for multispecific or multifunctional ADCs, multivalent agonists, and beyond. Valink is currently advancing two oncology programs into preclinical development for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer.

Valink Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts with a research and development subsidiary (Valink Therapeutics Ltd) and facilities in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit: https://www.valinktx.com/

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovations and providing integrated solutions from “Idea to IND” (“I to I®”), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. Nona’s proprietary antibody platform Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world’s first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFxTM (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIxTM (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-DemandTM (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs.

For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.