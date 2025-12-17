Bilt Announces First-of-Its-Kind Point Transfer Partnership with Spirit Airlines, Elevating Its Ecosystem to 24 Travel Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the rewards platform that connects where you live with the places you love, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Spirit Airlines, becoming the first loyalty program to enable point transfers to Spirit's Free Spirit® program. The partnership—launching just ahead of peak holiday booking season—allows Bilt Members to transfer points at a 1:1 ratio to Free Spirit®, unlocking award travel across Spirit's network throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America.

The addition of Spirit as Bilt's 24th transfer partner—and first value-focused carrier—solidifies Bilt's position as the loyalty program with the most 1:1 transfer partners. The partnership addresses strong member demand, with Spirit ranking as the fourth most-booked airline on Bilt's travel portal.

"Spirit has built something pretty remarkable for travelers seeking the best value, and we're thrilled to be their first transfer partner," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "Our members book Spirit through our travel portal frequently, so giving them another way to stretch their points even further just makes sense. This partnership is about meeting our members where they are, whether that's premium international travel or smart domestic getaways, and continuing to expand the Bilt ecosystem in ways that deliver real value."

Expanding Travel Options for Bilt Members

The partnership introduces meaningful flexibility for both Bilt Members and Spirit travelers. With Spirit's award flights starting at just 2,500 points and no blackout dates on reward seats, Bilt Members can maximize their points across multiple trips rather than using the majority on a single journey. The straightforward redemption structure, combined with Spirit's affordable base fares, creates some of the industry's most competitive award redemption opportunities.

“The addition of Bilt as our first Free Spirit transfer partner is a game-changer for anyone who loves to travel more and spend less,” said Rana Ghosh, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. “We’re excited to welcome Bilt Members to the Free Spirit family and give them a new way to unlock exceptional value on their next flight.”

How It Works

Starting today, Bilt Members can transfer points to Free Spirit® through the Bilt app or website in increments of 1,000 points. The seamless transfer process maintains Bilt's standard for user experience across all 24 of its transfer partners.

Spirit's unique redemption structure means points go further: a flight from Atlanta to Orlando can be booked for as low as 2,500 points, and as low as 9,000 points for even more value with Spirit’s Premium Economy—including more space, a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, and more.

Unlocking Powerful Benefits for Consumers

When Bilt Members pay their rent through Bilt, they unlock two powerful benefits:

Earn the industry's most valuable and flexible points every time rent is paid on time through Bilt. Members can transfer their Bilt Points to their favorite airlines and hotels—now including Spirit Airlines, use them for future rent payments, save them for a down payment on a home, redeem them toward eligible student loan payments, and more. Plus, they'll discover new rewards every month through Bilt's Rent Day™ Rewards drop. Access Neighborhood Benefits™: Bilt membership opens doors throughout the neighborhood. Members enjoy exclusive benefits when spending at Bilt’s network of 45,000+ local restaurants, pharmacies, fitness studios, and more – all right where they live.

The timing of this announcement proves particularly notable as travelers finalize holiday plans. With Spirit's comprehensive domestic network and strong presence in warm-weather destinations, Bilt Members can leverage their rent-earned points for last-minute holiday travel or winter escapes. For more information about the partnership and how to transfer Bilt Points, visit bilt.com/p/spirit.

About Bilt

Bilt is the first loyalty program for renters that allows members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Alliance – developed in partnership with some of the nation’s largest residential owners and operators – is a network of more than 5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts the highest value rewards programs on the market today – including one-to-one point transfers for travel across major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, rideshare, home delivery, parking, toward a future down payment on a home or eligible student loans, and more. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.