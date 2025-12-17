Versance.ai Announces Partnership with QuoteMedia Establishing First Platform Distribution Agreement for its Compliance-Grade AI Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versance.ai, the compliance-grade AI platform built for public companies, today announced a partnership with QuoteMedia, Inc., a leading provider of market data and investor relations solutions. The agreement establishes Versance’s first platform distribution agreement and marks a commercial milestone as Versance begins scaling distribution through established investor relations platforms and ecosystem partners.

Public-company communications operate under a different standard than consumer or general-purpose AI. Investor-facing tools must be grounded in official disclosure, time-aware, and auditable, and built for verification, not improvisation. Versance was designed for this environment, using evidence-first reasoning and strict provenance discipline so responses can be traced back to the issuer’s source materials.

Under the partnership, QuoteMedia will make Versance available through its investor relations ecosystem, expanding access to the Versance IR Agent for issuers seeking a disclosure-aligned investor engagement experience. Versance is now featured on QuoteMedia’s Investor Relations page.

“QuoteMedia is a trusted leader in investor relations solutions, and this agreement is an important milestone as we begin scaling distribution through established IR platforms,” said George Fleming, Founder and CEO of Versance Technologies Inc. “We recently launched Versance Agency to enable IR firms to manage multiple issuer clients in a governed environment, and today’s partnership with QuoteMedia establishes a complementary distribution channel through a leading IR platform. Together, these channels are how compliance-grade AI reaches issuers at scale, through the providers and workflows they already rely on.”

“QuoteMedia is focused on helping public companies deliver better investor experiences through dependable IR solutions,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “As issuers evaluate AI, they want tools that respect disclosure discipline and governance expectations. Versance brings an evidence-first approach designed for public-company communications, and we’re pleased to partner with Versance as part of the solutions we make available to issuers.”

The partnership reflects Versance’s broader go-to-market approach, combining direct adoption with partner-led distribution. Following the launch of Versance Agency for IR firms and service providers, Versance expects to pursue additional platform partnerships to expand distribution across the investor relations ecosystem.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.versance.ai.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI) is a leading provider of market data and investor relations solutions. QuoteMedia supports public companies and financial organizations with tools and services designed to improve transparency, access to information, and investor engagement. For more information, visit www.quotemedia.com.

About Versance.ai

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Versance.ai builds compliance-grade AI for public companies. Its evidence-first reasoning system retrieves from official disclosures and company sources, applies strict time and provenance discipline, and delivers source-linked answers designed for auditability, powering applications for investor engagement, research, communications, and compliance workflows.