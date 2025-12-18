Quantori and Expert Systems Partner to Accelerate Drug Discovery with Foundational Predictive AI Models

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantori, a leading provider of digital transformation services and technology for the life sciences and healthcare industries, and Expert Systems, a pioneer in next-generation AI solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration focused on developing and commercializing foundational predictive models for pharmaceutical research and development.

This partnership will integrate Expert Systems' novel AI models as Q-Models directly into Quantori's flagship platform, Q-Scientist. This integration is designed to equip pharmaceutical and biotech clients with unparalleled capabilities to forecast critical outcomes, accelerate candidate selection, and optimize complex drug development workflows, substantially reducing the time and cost associated with bringing new medicines to market.

"The future of drug discovery is predicated on highly accurate, foundational AI that can draw insights from vast, disparate biological and chemical data sets," said Quantori’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Yuriy Gankin. "By embedding Expert Systems’ cutting-edge predictive models into our Q-Scientist platform, we are transforming our AI agent-based ecosystem into an even more powerful engine for innovation. This dramatically enhances the ability of our AI agents to support decision-making across the entire R&D pipeline."

Dr. Tudor Oprea, Expert Systems’ CEO added, "Quantori's deep domain expertise in life sciences and their robust Q-Scientist platform provide the perfect commercialization and deployment vehicle for our AI technology. This collaboration is a significant step toward making predictive AI an indispensable, time-saving component of every drug discovery program, ensuring scientists have access to insights that supports decision making."

The foundational models developed under this collaboration will address key challenges in early-stage R&D, including target identification and validation, compound property optimization, and early toxicity prediction. The Q-Scientist platform, which currently provides an AI agent-based environment for managing drug discovery workflows, will utilize these models to provide prescriptive guidance, automate data analysis, and rapidly iterate on hypotheses.

This strategic alliance is expected to solidify Quantori's position at the forefront of AI-driven drug development solutions and expand Expert Systems’ reach into the regulated life sciences industry. The combined effort aims to establish a new gold standard for predictive accuracy and utility in pharmaceutical R&D.

About Quantori

Quantori is a digital transformation and technology solutions company accelerating the digitization of life sciences and healthcare. Quantori transforms complex data into business value by combining deep industry knowledge, engineering excellence, and applied AI. Learn more at www.quantori.com and keep connected on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Expert Systems

Expert Systems Inc. is a life sciences accelerator dedicated to launching tomorrow’s breakthrough therapies. Its AI/ML-powered platforms span the full biotech lifecycle: ideation, rational drug design, financing, preclinical and clinical development, NAMs, regulatory strategy, and market positioning and partnering support.

With a proven track record of creating multiple Seed and Series A companies, Expert Systems has supported over 30 R&D programs funded by institutional investors and strategic partners across North America, Europe, and Australia. By shortening timelines from in silico discovery to first-in-human trials, Expert Systems delivers compelling, investable biotech opportunities with clear exit pathways. For more information, visit www.expertsystems.inc.