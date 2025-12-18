KEY.co and Plum Guide Join Forces to Create a Seamless Luxury Travel Experience Across the Americas and Europe

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KEY.co, the luxury vacation rental platform for curated vacation rentals and in-home experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with Plum Guide, one of the leading luxury vacation rental platforms. The partnership adds KEY.co’s curated portfolio of design-forward properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico with Plum Guide’s booking platform, which already has an extensive European collection. It will create one of the most comprehensive luxury vacation rental offerings available to travelers worldwide.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for both platforms,” said Kim Lalande, Founder and CEO of KEY.co. “Plum Guide’s European footprint and shared commitment to quality make them the ideal partner as we create seamless luxury travel experiences for high-value travelers on both sides of the Atlantic. Together, we’re opening exciting new opportunities for property managers and discerning travelers alike.”

Through the partnership, KEY.co will serve as Plum Guide’s premier partner across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean, while Plum Guide expands its reach in North America through KEY’s curated collection of professionally managed, design-forward homes. The collaboration builds on both companies’ reputations for elevating the guest experience through trusted quality standards and design that transforms stays into memorable experiences in the world’s most sought-after destinations.

“KEY.co shares our belief that luxury travel should never compromise on quality. This partnership brings to Plum Guide the exceptional KEY.co collection of homes with their world-class service layer,” said Doron Meyassed, CEO at Plum Guide.

The partnership is set to officially launch in December 2025, marking a key step forward in both brands’ efforts to define a new global benchmark for luxury vacation rentals.

About KEY.co

KEY.co is a luxury hospitality brand that merges curated vacation rentals with in-home services and local experiences. Operating in over 60 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, KEY.co is redefining the future of travel by combining the comforts of home with the standards of a five-star hotel. For more information, visit www.KEY.co.

About Plum Guide

Plum Guide is a leading luxury vacation rental platform, handpicking the world’s best homes and testing each property against a rigorous set of criteria to ensure only the top 3% earn the Plum Guide seal of approval. With a focus on design, hospitality, and service, Plum Guide connects travelers to over 30,000 properties that meet the highest standards of quality and experience. Learn more at www.plumguide.com.