Picsart and Zazzle Power the Creator-to-Commerce Evolution with Print-On-Demand Integration

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform with over two billion downloads and more than 100 million monthly active users, is partnering with Zazzle, the global leader in customized products and designs, to deliver an end-to-end printing solution for Picsart users. The new “vibe-design-to-print” integration works seamlessly with Picsart’s recently expanded suite of AI products, including AI Assistant and Flows, enabling creators to ideate, iterate, design, and bring their work to life as physical art and products.

“At Picsart, our mission has always been to give creators the tools they need to bring their ideas to life,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder and CEO of Picsart. “As we enter what we believe will be the year of the creative entrepreneur, creators are increasingly focused on turning their content into revenue. Our partnership with Zazzle is designed to meet that moment by making it effortless for anyone, especially our core Gen Z community, to transform digital creations into physical products. Through this seamless integration, we are empowering creators to commercialize their creativity at scale and participate fully in the growing creator-to-commerce economy.”

"At Zazzle, we've always believed that creativity is more than just design – it's about empowering individuals to transform their ideas into tangible experiences," said Jeff Beaver, Zazzle Co-founder. "Our partnership with Picsart gives creators a seamless pathway from digital inspiration to physical reality. For Gen Z who live and breathe digital, Zazzle provides an electric moment of discovery when pixels suddenly become products, when a digital spark ignites into a real-world creation that you can hold, wear, or share.”

This digital-to-physical transformation is particularly pronounced among Gen Z, which represents more than half of Picsart's users across more than 150 countries. As this generation moves beyond content creation toward entrepreneurship, Picsart continues to evolve its platform to support creator-led, intentional design – combining AI-assisted tools with professional-grade customization that preserves creative control and craft. This momentum is reflected in a 110% year-over-year increase in users creating customized edits on Picsart’s web platform, highlighting growing demand for scalable personalisation without compromising design integrity. The partnership with Zazzle builds on this trend by enabling everyone from those with creative hobbies, emerging creators, even professional designers to seamlessly translate customised designs into high-quality, made-to-order products.

According to the 2025 Creator Economy Market Report by Grand View Research, the global creator economy was valued at $205 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to more than $1.3 trillion by 2033. The report attributes this growth to “rising demand for personalized content, direct-to-fan monetization, and the widespread adoption of digital platforms that empower individuals to become content entrepreneurs.” Additionally, a 2025 survey conducted by Kajabi and Qualtrics found that 59% of creators now identify as entrepreneurs, representing a 16% increase compared with the previous year and reinforcing the shift from content creation to commerce.

This integration also marks Picsart’s first mini app, extending its platform with an embedded experience that allows creators to move seamlessly from design to printing with Zazzle without leaving Picsart. The integration is now live on Picsart for creators to produce a wide range of physical products, including art/photo prints, t-shirts, bags, business cards, flyers, invitations and other items. New products will continue to be added, so creators will always have fresh ways to bring their designs to life. To learn more, visit Picsart’s website.

About Picsart

Picsart is a recognized AI-powered platform for creative independence in a global economy increasingly driven and impacted by content. For over 14 years, Picsart has grown with and enabled the next generation of storytellers – Gen Z digital natives – to design, brand, and build at scale without limitations or barriers. With approximately 100+ million monthly active users and over 2 billion downloads, Picsart is well on its way to becoming the creative engine behind the $750 billion market of small businesses, entrepreneurs and brands, offering a range of innovative and intuitive tools and solutions that revolutionizes the creative, marketing and advertising processes. As creativity becomes central to identity, influence, entrepreneurship and profitability, Picsart is the platform for scalable, self-directed storytelling in a content-first economy.

About Zazzle

Zazzle is a global online marketplace for creating unique designs and products made on demand. As a people-powered platform, Zazzle gives customers and creators the tools to bring their most personal ideas to life, from apparel and accessories to home goods, invitations, and the events that bring people together. Through patented technology that enables real-time design and custom production, Zazzle makes it possible to create the moments that matter most. Founded in 2005, Zazzle is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.