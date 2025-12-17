EquityProtect Partners with El Dorado County to Help Residents Combat Title Theft

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EquityProtect, a leading innovator in real estate fraud prevention and data security, has partnered with the Recorder’s Office in El Dorado County, California, to help safeguard residents against the growing threat of deed and title fraud.

Under the agreement, EquityProtect will provide county residents with the ability to enroll in complimentary property monitoring services, designed to alert homeowners to changes that have been made to their title or of any postings or filings related to their property.

“Deed fraud is on the rise nationwide as technology continues to evolve,” said El Dorado County Recorder Janelle Horne. “By implementing advanced systems that notify property owners of title changes and giving them access to a premium program to further secure their property title, we’re taking proactive steps to stop fraudsters before they strike. Our partnership with EquityProtect offers an ideal solution to this growing challenge.”

Across the country, real estate agents and title companies are facing increasing challenges as fraudulent documentation and identification is being presented to list property and open escrows. This further perpetuates the potential presentation of fraudulent deeds to Recorder offices, which are required by statute to record the document when presented. EquityProtect’s solution reviews public data, not private information, to continuously monitor property records and alert owners to suspicious activity, protecting homeowners from criminals trying to steal property titles or take out fraudulent loans.

Through the partnership with El Dorado County, residents will have access to two levels of protection:

Free Property Monitoring – Automatically alerts homeowners if a document affecting their property is recorded. Comparable services often charge up to $200 per year, but this service is provided at no cost to residents. Free Risk Assessment – Equity Protect will provide you a complimentary risk assessment. This assessment will help you determine if you want to obtain additional protection provided by Equity Protect. Their Premier SmartPolicy, a paid upgrade, offers beyond monitoring by securing your equity and preventing fraudulent financial crimes before they occur. This proactive protection is backed by a guarantee under EquityProtect’s patented SmartPolicy technology.

“With deed theft on the rise, more counties are realizing that homeowners need access to a system that protects their assets,” said Jon Dovidio, Vice President of Business Development at EquityProtect. “With our monitoring program and patented system designed to proactively prevent this kind of financial crime before it ever happens, EquityProtect aims to be the difference maker.”

For more information or to register your property, visit https://www.equityprotect.com/county-recorder/eldorado or contact your recorder at recorderclerk@edcgov.us.

About EquityProtect

As property fraud continues to rise, EquityProtect is at the forefront of real estate fraud prevention and data security with cutting-edge technology. A 2025 Inman Proptech Breakthrough award winner, EquityProtect develops innovative solutions to safeguard property owners and organizations from unauthorized data modifications and fraud, ensuring the integrity and security of real estate transactions worldwide.