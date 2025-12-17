Humana, Nurses on Boards Coalition announce new partnership to mentor emerging nurses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana has announced a new partnership with the national Nurses on Boards Coalition (NOBC) to provide mentors for nursing students.

Humana is providing a gift of $110,000 for first-year funding to support the NOBC’s Mentoring for Success program, which will match 50 nursing students with 50 mentors who work as nurses for Humana.

The mentoring program gets underway in early 2026. Humana would then continue funding the program at $90,000 per year after that. With its gift, Humana becomes a founding partner of the mentoring initiative and now has a leadership seat on the program’s advisory board impact group.

“Humana employs more than 10,000 nurses, including many in our CenterWell health care services division, and we’re committed to supporting nurse growth and development throughout their nursing journey – from student nurse to serving on boards,” said Kathy Driscoll, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CCM, chief nursing officer for Humana. “We envision the Mentoring for Success program having a twofold impact – first by investing in the pipeline of incoming nurses, we are helping address a significant shortage of nurses not only at Humana, but also across the health care field. And second, by offering current nurses the opportunity to mentor others, we are helping to develop them as leaders, building their confidence and developing new skills that will help their careers while influencing the next generation.”

Cole Edmonson, DNP, RN, FAAN, the CEO of the Nurses on Boards Coalition, said he is both enthusiastic and confident about the program’s potential. “This program creates a learning environment and pathway to success for future nurses to create access to healthcare, improve quality and longevity in the profession. The Mentoring for Success Program exemplifies NOBC’s mission of improving the health of communities through the service of nurses on boards, with the creation of a national advisory council to guide our work that includes students, practicing nurses and academic leaders, and is co-chaired by NOBC and Humana leaders.” Noting the program’s origins, Edmonson said the NOBC “is honored to carry on the work that began through the Campaign for Action and its founders.”

Humana and the Nurses on Boards Coalition will leverage existing Humana’s partnerships and NOBC’s relationships with several universities around the country to recruit nursing students into the mentoring program. Details are still being finalized with the participating schools.

To facilitate virtual mentoring, NOBC will implement a secure, scalable platform and other technologies needed to support the program:

Mentor-mentee matching algorithms

Scheduling and communication tools

Progress tracking and feedback

Resource sharing and community forums

“A strong nursing workforce is vital to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of our communities – and robust mentorship is an important part of the equation,” said Emory Kent, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, associate vice president for clinical strategy and practice for Humana. “Investing in mentorship not only promotes individual development and retention, but it also sustains a continuous pipeline of qualified nurses and nurse leaders, ensuring high-quality care and improved health outcomes for all.”

The Nurses on Boards Coalition was founded to improve the health of communities through the service of nurses on boards as influencers and decision makers, as a result of the Institute of Medicine Future of Nursing Report recommendations in 2010. The coalition has 28 member organizations that work together to advance health, improve outcomes, prepare, support, and assist nurses in finding and serving on boards in governance roles. Today, almost 12,000 board seats are held by nurses. Nearly 16,000 more nurses have expressed an interest in serving on a board, and close to 30,000 nurses have signed up with NOBC to be a part of the transformation as local global citizens.

As part of the partnership, Humana nurses will have access to a new micro-learning module available through the NOBC called “Language and Communication in the Boardroom.” This focused module is designed to enhance effectiveness and confidence in boardroom discussions, equipping nurse leaders with essential strategies for clear and impactful communication at the governance level.

