Vestmark Partners with WestEnd Advisors to Develop Tax-Advantaged U.S. Sector Strategy SMA

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, announced a partnership today with WestEnd Advisors, LLC, a leader in actively managed model portfolios and separately managed accounts (SMAs), to launch a tax-advantaged U.S. Sector Strategy SMA.

WestEnd Advisors’ U.S. Sector Index strategy seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and mitigate risk by combining active, macroeconomically driven sector allocation and avoidance with direct indexing of desired sector exposures.

“WestEnd has grown to be an industry leader in the SMA space by translating intensive macroeconomic analysis into high-conviction portfolio decisions. It is our honor to partner with them to provide advisors with this tax-advantaged capability,” said Karl Roessner, CEO of Vestmark.

“We are excited to work with Vestmark to provide a transformational alternative to passive direct indexing that offers the potential for both active investment alpha and sustainable tax alpha generation,” said Jason Leibowitz, Managing Partner with WestEnd Advisors.

Vestmark supports six of the industry’s 10 largest managed account platforms, with $1.9 trillion in assets flowing through its platform. More than 65,000 advisors supported by Vestmark technology have access to a model marketplace with more than 1,600 strategies.

About Vestmark

For more than 20 years, Vestmark has been a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting more than $1.9 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark’s solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com.

To learn more about WestEnd Advisors, a Victory Capital® Investment Franchise, please visit www.westendadvisors.com.

Disclosure

Investment strategies that seek to enhance after-tax performance may be unable to fully realize strategic gains or harvest losses. Tax-loss harvesting involves the risks that the new investment could perform worse than the original investment and that transaction costs could offset the tax benefit.

UMAs are not suitable for all investors and should be evaluated for suitability by their Financial Professional prior to investing.

There is no assurance that a separately managed account (“SMA”) will achieve its investment objective. SMAs are subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of the securities in an account will decline and that the value of the securities may therefore be less than what you paid for them.

There is no assurance that investment products based upon indices will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by VAS to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

©2025 Vestmark, Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited. Vestmark, VAST, and the Vestmark icon are registered trademarks. Other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners. Vestmark believes that the information in this publication is accurate as of its publication date; such information is subject to change without notice.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. (“VAS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc., is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). VAS acts as a paid sub advisor and/or overlay portfolio manager offering VAST and tax optimization services. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. VAS has its principal place of business in Wakefield, MA. Investing involves risk. The value of an investment will fluctuate over time, and an investor may gain or lose money. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and individual investor results will vary. Investments in private assets and subscription-based alternatives may involve higher risk, reduced liquidity, and longer investment horizons. These investments may not be suitable for all clients. Please consult our full disclosure document for a discussion of risks related to the services provided by VAS.