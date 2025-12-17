Parametric Announces New Additions to its Custom Active Partner Network; Expands Overall Offering With 16+ New Strategies

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (Parametric), part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), today announced new partnerships with Harding Loevner and Schafer Cullen Capital Management to deliver the Custom Active solution, an innovative tax optimization capability for active equity managers. Parametric expanded its Custom Active offering with more than 16 new strategies added year-to-date across its partner network and now includes MSIM’s Applied Equity Advisors suite of strategies.

The Custom Active platform comprises 65 strategies from investment teams at MSIM and third-party asset manager partners and represents more than $12.5 billion in assets under management as of December 1, 2025. All active equity strategies available on the Custom Active platform are tax-managed by Parametric and can be customized to address investor preferences.

“The strong momentum we’ve seen for the Custom Active platform reflects robust investor demand and a broader recognition that tax management combined with active management is a key consideration for investors,” said Tom Lee, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer at Parametric. “We are thrilled to integrate new partners and strategies into our platform and recognize that our success hinges on bringing tax management expertise and portfolio implementation to highly sought after industry strategies.”

Tax Management Drives Adoption

A new Cerulli Research study released in October 2025 revealed that nearly 80% of affluent investors agree that tax-aware portfolio customization is important to meet their specific situations and shaping the future of wealth management. Moreover, it indicated that scalable, tax customization is rapidly becoming a baseline expectation not just for high-net-worth (HNW) clients, but increasingly for investors of all levels.

“We consistently hear from advisors and their clients that they are looking for bespoke solutions that are more tax efficient,” said Matt Witkos, Head of North America Intermediary Sales, MSIM. "Parametric’s deep expertise with tax optimization and customization creates a unique opportunity to expand how advisors address the growing client demand for differentiated strategies that align with core needs.”

Parametric’s Custom Active solution is designed to meet sophisticated investment objectives through actively managed separately managed accounts (SMAs) tailored for tax efficiency and other strategic considerations. The SMAs also offer additional customization opportunities including sector and industry screens, and client-directed gain/risk budgets. More details are available on the Parametric Custom Active website.

Additions to Custom Active platform, year to date:

Morgan Stanley Applied Equity Advisors Global Concentrated Morgan Stanley Applied Equity Advisors Global Core Morgan Stanley Applied Equity Advisors US Core Harding Loevner Global Equity ADR Harding Loevner International Developed Markets Equity ADR Harding Loevner International Equity ADR Lord Abbett Dividend Growth Lord Abbett Focused Growth Lord Abbett Large Cap Value Lord Abbett Multi-Cap Value Lord Abbett SMID Cap Equity Schafer Cullen High Dividend Value Equity Schafer Cullen International High Dividend ADR Value Schafer Cullen Small Cap Value Equity Schafer Cullen SMID Dividend Value Equity Schafer Cullen Value Equity

About Parametric:

Parametric partners with advisors, institutions, and consultants to build innovative portfolio solutions focused on achieving their long-term financial objectives. A leader in custom solutions for more than 30 years, Parametric helps investors efficiently access market exposure, solve implementation challenges, and design multi-asset portfolios that respond to evolving needs. Parametric also offers systematic alpha strategies to complement clients’ core holdings. Parametric is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley. Learn more at parametricportfolio.com.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has approximately 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.8 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.