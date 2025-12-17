KIOXIA Collaborates with Linus Media Group for In-depth Flash Memory Fab Video

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kioxia America, Inc. today announced that Linus Tech Tips recently released a video from their visit to Kioxia Corporation’s Yokkaichi Plant in Japan. One of the largest and most advanced flash memory production facilities in the world, Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant is also a smart factory powered by cutting-edge digital infrastructure. More than 3 billion data points stream from the production lines every day, enabling sophisticated AI-driven insights that support precision manufacturing at scale.

We are proud to give Linus Tech Tips and viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the engineering, technology, and care behind our flash memory and SSD solutions that power today’s consumer devices and tomorrow’s AI-driven data centers. Share

“Bringing technology to our viewers is what drives us, and this tour inside Kioxia’s fab gives a rare, up-close look at what goes into the devices we use every day,” said Terren Tong, CEO of Linus Media Group. “We really appreciate Kioxia for letting us dive into the manufacturing of cutting-edge flash memory and SSDs.”

The newly released video has already received over 1 million views within the first 24 hours. It takes viewers on a journey with Linus Sebastian, showing how raw silicon is transformed into flash memory chips and SSDs that power the products and infrastructure we rely on every day—including laptops, mobile phones, data centers, automobiles, and countless connected devices. The tour includes rare access to Kioxia’s flagship Fab 7 (Y7), showing stages of wafer and die processing before they become KIOXIA BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory.

Linus highlights the remarkable engineering behind Kioxia’s 32-die stacked memory chips, demonstrating how the Y7 facility brings together advanced process controls, automation, and cleanroom discipline to deliver the reliability and performance that modern applications require. Viewers also learn what distinguishes Y7 from typical semiconductor fabs, including the highly automated material handling systems and the integration of real-time, data-driven decision making.

During a visit to one of the manufacturing lines, Linus explores how Kioxia turns individual memory dies into finished flash memory, covering everything from packaging concepts to final testing. The video then follows the journey of those memory components as they are assembled into SSDs.

“The Yokkaichi Plant is where innovation meets precision,” said Hideyuki Namekawa, president and CEO of KIOXIA America, Inc. “From the moment raw silicon enters the fab, every step is designed to deliver high-performance, reliable storage, while still being mindful of the environmental impact. We are proud to give Linus Tech Tips and viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the engineering, technology, and care behind our flash memory and SSD solutions that power today’s consumer devices and tomorrow’s AI-driven data centers.”

Check out the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivLvsTnp9fI

