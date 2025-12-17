IonQ and QuantumBasel Expand Long-Term Partnership in Next-Generation Quantum Systems

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum company, today announced an expanded agreement with QuantumBasel, the quantum initiative of uptownBasel, Switzerland’s innovation campus. The extended contract grants QuantumBasel ownership of its existing IonQ Forte Enterprise system and secures ownership of a next-generation Tempo system.

This new agreement brings the total deal value of the QuantumBasel and IonQ partnership to over $60 million and extends IonQ’s on-site presence in Switzerland four more years, continuing through 2029. QuantumBasel is IonQ’s official Innovation Center in Europe, serving as a hub for European industry, academia, and research institutions to explore practical quantum computing applications and access IonQ’s latest enterprise-grade systems.

“Our extended partnership with QuantumBasel represents a cornerstone of IonQ’s global strategy,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “QuantumBasel continues to be a critical innovation node for our company as we expand quantum adoption. We’re growing a quantum-ready ecosystem in Europe that is capable of driving progress in material science, defense, AI, life sciences, logistics, and beyond.”

QuantumBasel and IonQ are also expanding their collaborative research efforts, with new workstreams focused on optimizing large language models (LLMs) and developing hybrid quantum-classical techniques for advanced computing use cases. These efforts aim to unlock near-term commercial value from quantum technologies by enhancing AI model performance and exploring novel algorithmic frameworks.

“We are excited about our partnership with IonQ to jointly explore the possibilities Quantum Computing offers today and in the future. The on-site system also serves as a catalyst for a vibrant community at uptownBasel,“ said Thomas Landolt, CEO of QuantumBasel.

IonQ will expand its footprint and expand its technical and research personnel, supporting both system development and collaborative research. The agreement further strengthens the role of QuantumBasel as a destination for next-generation technology, offering direct access to IonQ systems for enterprises, universities, startups, and research institutes throughout Europe.

Building on IonQ Forte Enterprise, QuantumBasel’s next system will be IonQ Tempo, part of IonQ’s roadmap to deliver higher-performing, fault-tolerant quantum computers. These systems are expected to support deeper quantum circuits and higher-fidelity operations, advancing the use of quantum across critical sectors including finance, materials, drug discovery, and supply chain optimization. This quantum computing partnership is expected to span four generations of IonQ’s systems.

Today’s announcement expands on IonQ’s growing EU footprint and commitment to accelerating quantum technologies globally including its recent agreement with CCRM Nordic. IonQ announced the completion of the First European Innovation Center at the uptownBasel campus in December 2024, and has since established further partnerships across the EU including Einride in Sweden, the acquisitions of Oxford Ionics in the UK and ID Quantique in Switzerland, and the establishment of IonQ Italia led by Marco Pistoia.

About QuantumBasel

QuantumBasel is a competence center for quantum computing and AI and drives access to commercial quantum computing to foster innovation. QuantumBasel places particular emphasis on technological neutrality and is Switzerland’s first commercial quantum computing hub, providing access to hardware from IBM, D-Wave and IonQ. QuantumBasel’s team of quantum and data scientists trains and supports companies, conducts projects in quantum computing and AI, and collaborates closely with universities and academic institutions. Through an internationally connected ecosystem, QuantumBasel provides access to advanced know-how and technologies, enabling companies in industrial production, logistics, finance, energy, life sciences, and start-ups to achieve innovations they cannot develop independently. www.quantumbasel.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world’s most complex problems. IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world’s most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ’s advancements in quantum networking position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, and Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans; IonQ’s technology driving commercial quantum advantage or delivering scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future; the relevance and utility of quantum algorithms and applications run on IonQ’s quantum computers; the necessity, effectiveness, and future impacts of IonQ’s offerings available today; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, impact, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ’s offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ’s ability to deliver, and customers’ ability to generate, value from IonQ’s offerings; IonQ’s ability to deliver higher speed and fidelity gates with fewer errors, enhance information transfer and network accuracy, or reduce noise and errors; IonQ’s ability to sell effectively to government entities and large enterprises; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s and its suppliers’ businesses; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ’s ability to effectively enter new markets; IonQ’s ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; IonQ’s inability to attract and retain key personnel; IonQ’s inability to effectively integrate its acquisitions of Qubitekk, Inc. assets and close its acquisition of a majority interest in ID Quantique, SA; IonQ’s customers deciding or declining to extend contracts into new phases; the inability of IonQ’s suppliers to deliver components that meet expectations timely; changes in U.S. government spending or policy that may affect IonQ’s customers; and risks associated with U.S. government sales, including availability of funding and provisions that allow the government to unilaterally terminate or modify contracts for convenience; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s patents; and IonQ’s ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.