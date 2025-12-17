EdgeBeam Hits Stride with Expanded Leadership Team, Accelerating Growth, and New Customer Win Heading into 2026

BOSTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeBeam Wireless, the only network operator providing a foundational one-to-many data distribution layer in the last mile, today announced a series of major milestones that cap a transformative year for the company. In the second half of 2025, EdgeBeam expanded its leadership team, grew from one to 15 employees, opened a new headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District, and secured a flagship customer win with Digital Mapping Group (DMG) – key proof points of its accelerating commercial momentum.

“The significant traction we’ve established in 2H 2025—marked by landing lighthouse customers like DMG and building a world-class leadership team—signals our readiness to transition from a pre-revenue innovator to a market-scaling leader,” said Conrad Clemson, CEO, EdgeBeam. “In 2026, our entire focus shifts from the ‘land’ to ‘expand’ phase. We are now fully scaled and positioned to drive our one-to-many data distribution model across the U.S., accelerating the economical and resilient data path necessary for mission-critical industries to advance their own innovation.”

Founded by four leading U.S. broadcasters: E.W. Scripps, Gray Media, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair, EdgeBeam is scaling rapidly to meet rising demand for efficient, wide-area data distribution across connected vehicles, public safety, IoT services, and other mission-critical systems. The company is now on track to grow to more than 50 employees by the end of 2026, with open roles across sales, engineering, and product as it accelerates commercial deployments.

Flagship Customer: Digital Mapping Group

Digital Mapping Group (DMG), headquartered in Portland, OR, has joined EdgeBeam’s customer roster. With more than 25 years of experience delivering high-precision GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) tools to over 1,000 customers across utilities, government, and other asset-intensive industries, DMG will be among the first to use EdgeBeam’s broadcast-powered precision positioning service.

The service pairs a dual-path signal (ATSC 3.0 broadcast plus cellular) with EdgeBeam’s compact BMD-1000 receiver to deliver centimeter GNSS RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) accuracy with resilient, one-to-many performance. This ensures consistent, hyper-accurate location updates in environments where reliability and precision are essential.

“For us, delivering centimeter-level positioning GNSS accuracy to our customers in the field is everything, but RTK GNSS requires a reliable data connection all day long,” said Eric Gakstatter, Principal Owner, Digital Mapping Group. “EdgeBeam’s new BMD-1000 is a competitive game-changer because of its dual-path reliability. By leveraging the ATSC 3.0 broadcast signal, we gain resilient data delivery that ensures our customers receive critical positioning corrections instantly—even in crowded or remote locations. This allows us to guarantee the speed and reliability necessary for a range of industries including utilities, construction and local government.”

Leadership Expansion

Following the appointment of Conrad Clemson as Chief Executive Officer in June 2025, the company welcomed several industry veterans to its C-suite, including Apoorva Jain as Chief Product Officer, a product innovator with deep expertise across telco networks, cloud, security, and AI, and Joe Fabiano as Chief Technology Officer, an engineering leader and former ATSC Chair who helped guide the industry’s migration to ATSC 3.0. In addition, Sasha Javid joined as Vice President of eGPS & Professional Services, bringing extensive experience in spectrum, wireless strategy, and operational leadership, and Jane D’Arcy as Senior Director of Marketing, a brand and go-to-market leader focused on translating EdgeBeam’s technology into clear, compelling market narratives.

Advancing Reliable, Wide-Area Connectivity Across the U.S.

EdgeBeam applies the one-to-many capabilities of ATSC 3.0 to modern connectivity, creating a more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable way to move enterprise-grade data at scale. By reimagining existing broadcast infrastructure in a way that complements and bolsters wireless, broadband, and satellite networks, EdgeBeam eases congestion, strengthens overall performance, and delivers synchronized updates that mission-critical industries depend on—especially when traditional networks are strained.

As it enters 2026, EdgeBeam is positioned to continue accelerating commercial deployments, expand customer adoption, and set a new standard for resilient wide-area data distribution across the U.S.

CES 2026

EdgeBeam will be at CES on January 6-9, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV and is available for private demos to showcase how it's redefining enterprise data delivery. Reach out to Brandon Amoah, bamoah@edgebeamwireless.com to schedule your time.

