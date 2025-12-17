CoLab Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate AI-Powered Engineering for the Physical World

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoLab today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, NVIDIA’s global ecosystem of AI innovators. As an NVIDIA Inception program member, CoLab will explore how NVIDIA technologies can accelerate the use of artificial intelligence for teams designing the world’s most complex physical products.

Both companies are focused on bringing AI into the physical world, where product development is governed by physics, materials, safety constraints, and long timelines. From vehicles and industrial equipment to medical devices and energy infrastructure, these products depend on engineering teams working through design iterations to meet performance, cost, and reliability requirements.

“This is about accelerating the development of products that matter,” said Adam Keating, Co-Founder and CEO of CoLab. “Whether it’s national security, healthcare, or the energy transition, progress in these areas depends on how quickly engineering teams can design, test, and refine complex physical systems. At CoLab, we envision a future where they can do those things much faster.”

Unlike digital products, physical products cannot be iterated quickly once they reach the real world. As a result, engineering teams rely heavily on advanced modeling, simulation, and digital twins to predict how designs will perform before anything is built. These digital methods are far faster and less expensive than physical testing, but they also generate massive volumes of data that must be interpreted and acted on.

CoLab’s vision is to serve as the Engineering Operating System for the AI era: a human-in-the-loop decision-making interface where engineers collaborate, assess trade-offs, and make critical calls using AI-generated insights. By dramatically reducing the time it takes to move from one design iteration to the next, CoLab believes teams can collapse design cycles from months to days (or even hours) without removing engineers from the process.

“AI will accelerate how designs are generated and validated,” said Jeremy Andrews, Co-Founder and CTO of CoLab. “But the limiting factor will be decision-making. Our focus is on capturing design intent — the discussions, rationale, and trade-offs behind engineering decisions — and using that context to make AI outputs more relevant and consistent with how teams actually work.”

Through the NVIDIA Inception program, CoLab will explore how NVIDIA technologies can complement this approach. NVIDIA’s platforms support advanced simulation, training environments, and synthetic data generation that model how physical systems behave. CoLab can bring those outputs into a structured decision-making workflow, ensuring the right data reaches the right engineer at the right time.

CoLab will also explore AI training and evaluation. CoLab’s platform captures a unique dataset of engineering knowledge through digital design reviews, creating a persistent record of why decisions were made, not just what changed. When paired with NVIDIA-powered simulation and training environments, that context can help improve the performance and consistency of AI agents like CoLab’s AutoReview.

“Joining the NVIDIA Inception program reflects our broader strategy,” said Taylor Young, Chief Strategy Officer at CoLab. “We’re building partnerships across the engineering AI landscape so our customers can take advantage of best-in-class capabilities, while CoLab provides the collaboration layer that turns those capabilities into faster, better decisions.”

Founded in 2017, CoLab works with leading global manufacturers across automotive, industrial, energy, and medical sectors. The company’s participation in the NVIDIA Inception program underscores its commitment to partnering with market leaders to shape the future of AI-powered engineering.

About CoLab

CoLab builds AI-powered software for mechanical engineering and product development teams. Its EngineeringOS platform helps engineers make better, faster design decisions by connecting people, data, and AI in one collaborative workspace—capturing expert knowledge as a natural part of day-to-day work.

With AI agents built into the platform, CoLab enables teams to apply that knowledge automatically to improve design quality and accelerate product development. Founded in 2017, CoLab is trusted by leading global manufacturers to drive decision velocity and bring better products to market, faster.

About the NVIDIA Inception program

NVIDIA Inception is a global program designed to support startups building innovative AI solutions through access to technology, expertise, and a collaborative ecosystem.

