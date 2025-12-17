Sagard Real Estate Expands Retail Platform with Grocery-Anchored Acquisition in Lake Stevens, Washington

LAKE STEVENS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, a leading real estate investment advisor, today announced the acquisition of a Class A, grocery-anchored retail center in Lake Stevens, Washington. The 74,130-square-foot property represents a strategic addition to the firm’s growing grocery-anchored retail portfolio in the Pacific Northwest.

The property is strategically located near Interstate 5 and the SR-204/SR-9 interchange, providing strong visibility and convenient access for residents commuting throughout the Seattle metropolitan area. Lake Stevens offers a well-established residential base, access to natural amenities, and a strong community orientation, supporting consistent demand for essential, neighborhood-serving retail.

“This acquisition reflects our continued focus on high-quality retail centers in well-located markets with strong long-term fundamentals,” said Tom Stover, Managing Director of Acquisitions at Sagard Real Estate. “The property’s durable tenancy, essential positioning, and high occupancy align well with our strategy of building a resilient retail portfolio in the region.”

Situated on a 7.04-acre site, the fully leased center consists of three buildings constructed in 2000 and is anchored by Haggen, which occupies a standalone grocery building. Additional tenancy includes Chase Bank and a complementary mix of in-line retail tenants serving everyday consumer needs across food and beverage, healthcare, and financial services.

This acquisition follows Sagard Real Estate’s January 2025 acquisition of Oswego Village, a grocery-anchored retail center located in downtown Lake Oswego, Oregon, and underscores the firm’s continued momentum in expanding its grocery-anchored retail portfolio across the Pacific Northwest.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, debt origination, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$5.2 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$33B under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 440 professionals.

We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.