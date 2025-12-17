Astra Service Partners Invests in Leading Mechanical Service Provider, DAEL Thermal Group

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced today that it has partnered with DAEL Thermal Group (“DAEL”), a leading HVAC and combustion business serving commercial and industrial customers throughout Ontario. Astra partners with exceptional mechanical companies and provides the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

Founded in 1982, DAEL delivers top technical expertise across a wide range of mechanical solutions, including HVAC, combustion, plumbing, chillers, and controls. DAEL’s team of skilled technicians are dedicated to delivering high quality service across all mechanical needs.

“DAEL started as an industrial combustion and heating company by my father, Bill Zerback, and over the years, it has evolved into a full mechanical outfit,” said Chad Zerback, DAEL Vice President of Sales. “At our level of sales, we knew we needed help from others with stronger growth experience. At the same time, we care deeply about the future of DAEL and its employees. When we met with Astra, we immediately felt comfortable moving forward. We are very happy to head into our next stage of growth with Astra’s expertise. The future for DAEL has limitless potential.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome DAEL Thermal Group to the Astra family,” said Evan Forosisky, Astra Group President. “With their deep technical expertise and inventive approach to solving complex customer challenges, DAEL exemplifies the commitment to excellence that drives Astra. Together, we’ll build upon the strong foundation DAEL has established to support continued growth and success in the years ahead.”

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium mechanical service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About DAEL Thermal Group

DAEL Thermal Group has delivered high quality service for HVAC, combustion, refrigeration, chiller, plumbing, and controls equipment since 1982. With technical expertise across a wide range of services, DAEL’s team of skilled technicians is committed to serving commercial and industrial facilities across Ontario and beyond. For more information, please visit daelthermal.com.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services holding company that invests in market-leading businesses. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors. Orion is the holding company that supports Astra Service Partners. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.