-

TMV Capital Standardizes on Wrike to Unify Operations and Build Foundation for AI-driven Efficiency

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today announced that TMV Capital, a rapidly growing European investment and operations group, has expanded its adoption of Wrike to standardize collaboration, streamline project execution, and develop workforce capabilities across three countries. By moving to a unified platform, TMV Capital is building a connected, scalable foundation to prepare its workforce for the next wave of AI and automation in 2026 and beyond.

“Upskilling our teams through Wrike has strengthened both confidence and performance,” said Neringa Narbute, CEO of TMV Capital.

Share

Founded in 2023, UAB TMV Capital operates a diversified portfolio spanning investment, logistics, wood processing, roundwood transportation, digital business solutions, and raw material preparation. The group includes leading subsidiaries such as UAB Juodeliai, one of Europe’s top manufacturers of wooden pallet components, UAB JTimber, UAB Žaibo ratai, UAB TMV Competence Center, and UAB JRanga. Collectively, TMV Capital employs more than 1,000 professionals across Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

As the organization continued to scale, TMV Capital sought a unified work management platform capable of supporting complex, cross-organizational projects with multiple internal teams and external stakeholders.

TMV Capital standardizes on Wrike to replace fragmented tools and processes

Before implementing Wrike, TMV Capital relied on another platform that was effective for software development teams but limited for enterprise-wide, cross-functional work. Wrike was selected for its intuitive interface, advanced planning capabilities, and ability to scale across diverse departments and partner networks.

“TMV Capital is a powerful example of what’s possible when organizations commit to connected work,” said Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. “They’ve built the foundations, processes, governance, and workforce readiness that allow AI, automation, and intelligent work management to truly deliver value. We’re proud to support a forward-thinking enterprise that understands adoption is the key to efficiency and competitive advantage.”

Investing in workforce upskilling to strengthen adoption and employee experience

As part of its long-term workforce development strategy, TMV Capital has made deliberate investments in upskilling teams through Wrike Certification. By equipping employees with a deeper understanding of Wrike’s capabilities, the organization has accelerated adoption while improving day-to-day work quality across regions.

Today, 50 employees across Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia have completed the program, with four additional certifications expected by the end of Q1 2026.

Certification has delivered clear benefits:

  • Consistent terminology and communication across teams
  • Improved understanding of Wrike’s capabilities
  • Smoother onboarding of new users
  • Higher overall platform adoption

TMV Capital’s emphasis on structured learning and shared language ensures that every employee — from operations to logistics to digital services — can collaborate with clarity and consistency. This workforce readiness is helping TMV Capital build a culture that is prepared for the next wave of AI-driven work.

“Upskilling our teams through Wrike has strengthened both confidence and performance,” said Neringa Narbute, CEO of TMV Capital. “When employees understand how to use a system effectively, their work becomes more intuitive, less stressful, and far more collaborative. That has a direct impact on satisfaction, engagement, and retention.”

A blueprint for workforce readiness in the AI era

TMV Capital’s investment in structured workflows, consistent practices, and workforce training positions the organization to unlock future value from AI and next-generation work management platforms.

“TMV Capital is building the readiness required to realize value from AI-powered technologies by focusing first on adoption, structure, and connected collaboration,” added Scott.

About TMV Capital

UAB TMV Capital is a group of companies specializing in value creation across investment, logistics, wood processing, transportation, and digital business solutions. Founded in 2023, the enterprise unites more than 1,000 professionals across multiple industries. Subsidiaries include UAB Juodeliai, UAB JTimber, UAB Žaibo ratai, UAB TMV Competence Center, UAB JRanga, and more. Learn more at www.tmvcapital.com.

About Wrike

Wrike is an intelligent work management platform where anyone can build, connect, automate, and scale workflows so work flows without limits. With unmatched intelligence, versatility, flexibility, scalability, and security, Wrike breaks down the barriers that hinder modern work and creates new pathways to success. More than 20,000 customers do the best work of their lives on Wrike. Find out how work flows at www.wrike.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Rory Schaff
Director, Corporate Marketing
rory.schaff@team.wrike.com

Industry:

Wrike

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Rory Schaff
Director, Corporate Marketing
rory.schaff@team.wrike.com

Social Media Profiles
Wrike
wriketeam
Wrike
More News From Wrike

Wrike Appoints Michelle MacCarthy as Chief Customer Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today announced the appointment of Michelle MacCarthy as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). This announcement marks the next step in Wrike’s strategy to deliver measurable ROI for enterprises by aligning every customer-facing function around value, experience, and growth. “Enterprises today are seeking clarity in a world of constant change,” said Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. “Wrike is building the future of connected intelli...

Wrike Research Finds Disconnected Workflows Limiting AI’s Potential

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today unveiled findings from its latest global study, The Age of Connected Intelligence, revealing a critical blind spot in the rise of enterprise AI. As leaders begin planning and budgeting for 2026, they will likely be considering agentic assistive AI tools. Our research highlights that without integration and shared context, these technologies often replicate the inefficiencies they’re meant to solve. The global stu...

Wrike Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management for the Third Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management (CWM) for the third straight year. This recognition is based on Wrike’s Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Wrike is also rated in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Collaborative Work Management, where Wrike ranked highest amongst the field of vendors in the Professional Services Aut...
Back to Newsroom