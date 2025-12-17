Navitus Expands Banjo Health Implementation, Advancing Utilization Management Automation Across Its PBM Platform

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus, the nation’s first and largest transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced the expanded implementation of Banjo Health. Banjo is an advanced automation platform with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to modernize and simplify prior authorization workflows that are central to pharmacy benefits management.

Now implemented across employer and health plan lines of business, including Medicare and Medicaid, these capabilities enable Navitus to deliver more efficient prior authorization, appeals and grievance decisions that improve client service and member experience while also ensuring ongoing compliance to the latest regulatory requirements.

“Implementing Banjo is a significant step forward in our strategy to deliver the highest-quality pharmacy benefits,” said Darryl Munden, Chief Operating Officer at Navitus. “These capabilities will streamline utilization management processes that are integral to the services we provide clients and create a better overall experience for prescribers and members.”

Banjo Health is an industry-leading provider of intelligent prior authorization workflow solutions. Its platform leverages advanced AI—including large language models and domain-specific clinical reasoning—to automate prior authorization and appeals processes, dramatically reducing manual review and enabling healthcare providers to make faster, more consistent, evidence-based decisions about patient care.

“Our team understands that prior authorization is a critical component of pharmacy benefit management,” said Saar Mahna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Banjo Health. “By applying advanced AI to streamline utilization management, our solutions empower Navitus to modernize these processes and deliver more efficient, intelligent interactions, helping members access clinically appropriate, cost-effective medications with greater speed and clarity.”

About Navitus

Navitus remains the nation’s first transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM). It uniquely brings clarity to drug pricing and takes costs out of the drug supply chain. Unlike traditional PBMs that generate profit by retaining an undisclosed portion of rebates and discounts negotiated with drug manufacturers and pharmacies, Navitus passes along the complete savings to clients, enabling them to make medication more affordable for their members. Navitus was established more than 20 years ago by Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, a pioneering pharmacy solutions company. The organization delivers a range of services through portfolio brands including Navitus, Lumicera and Archimedes. Owned by SSM Health and Costco, Navitus Health Solutions serves over 18 million lives across 800 clients including employers, unions, government plans, payers and health systems. For more information, please visit www.navitus.com.

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is an innovative health care technology solution provider that enhances existing practices through artificial intelligence (AI). With a focus on simplifying the complexities in prior authorization, Banjo is dedicated to improving the health care experience for everyone from providers and payers to patients.