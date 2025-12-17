Kathmere Partners with Merchant to Further Strengthen Durability and Long-Term Vision

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant, a global operating company providing growth capital and strategic resources to independent financial services firms, today announced its partnership with Kathmere Capital Management, a fast-growing independent advisory firm based outside Philadelphia. The collaboration underscores both firms’ commitment to building durable, client-focused businesses.

Kathmere managed approximately $1.8 billion in assets when it first partnered with Merchant in 2024 and is on track to close this year with $3.4 billion AUM, reflecting strong leadership, strategic focus, and the impact of Merchant’s growth capital and partnership model.

“Partnering with Merchant represents validation of who we are as a firm - our people, our culture, and our trajectory,” said Michael McDermott, CEO of Kathmere Capital Management. “Merchant’s lifecycle equity approach allows us to preserve independence while gaining immediate access to a world-class team and capital to expand our advisor base and professional team.”

Merchant’s model centers on partnering with leading investment advisory firms to deliver resources and strategic support while preserving independence. With flexibility to invest across the growth spectrum, Merchant ensures alignment and provides capital to meet firms where they are, growing alongside as needs evolve.

Kathmere stands out for its strong leadership, above-industry organic growth, and its innovative Efficient Family Office model, which delivers a highly coordinated, family-office-style wealth management experience traditionally reserved for ultra-high-net-worth families.

“Kathmere has built an exceptional business that combines entrepreneurial drive with a people-first culture,” said Tim Bello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. “Since our partnership began, their growth has reflected not only strong market performance, but the power of investing in leadership, infrastructure and innovation. Our role at Merchant is to help firms like Kathmere enhance solutions to improve client experience while building a durable legacy for generations to come.”

The collaboration marked a period of increased momentum for Kathmere Capital earlier this year when McDermott drew national attention by serving as the playing “Marker” at The Masters Golf Tournament. Coverage in Forbes and other outlets highlighted his rare experience as a business leader appearing on golf’s biggest stage, a feat unique for a CEO of a small investment advisory firm.

About Kathmere Capital Management:

Kathmere Capital Management is an independent private wealth advisory firm providing comprehensive wealth management solutions to business owners, executives, specialty professionals, and their families with complex financial lives. The firm’s experienced team of Private Wealth Advisors serves as clients’ Personal CFO, delivering integrated investment management, financial planning, and strategic guidance designed to simplify complexity and support long-term financial confidence. For more information, please visit kathmere.com.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides life cycle growth capital and strategic guidance to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises of more than 125 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $300 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.