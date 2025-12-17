eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Assist 54-Provider AssociatesMD Enhance Productivity and Access to Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that AssociatesMD is successfully leveraging Sunoh.ai, the leading AI medical scribe, across its nine locations in South Florida. The AI medical transcription solution, fully integrated with the eClinicalWorks EHR, adds documentation into the appropriate sections of the progress notes, saving significant time and reducing the documentation burden. This allows providers to see more patients in a day, improving access to patient care. Sunoh.ai is trusted by over 90,000 providers nationwide.

“Since implementing Sunoh.ai, we've seen a remarkable improvement in how orders are captured and a reduction in clicks,” said Rachel Cooperman, LCSW, Director of Electronic Health Records at AssociatesMD. “Our providers now have the flexibility to choose between detailed or concise HPIs, tailoring documentation to their preference. The AI solution seamlessly integrates with the eClinicalWorks EHR on any device. Sunoh.ai has significantly improved our providers' quality of life.”

AssociatesMD is a physician-owned group offering primary and urgent care, cardiology, nutrition, surgical clearance, and diagnostic testing services. Prior to using Sunoh.ai, most providers at AssociatesMD manually documented patient visits. They adopted Sunoh.ai to reduce the documentation workload, increase practice productivity, and improve access to patient care. At AssociatesMD, providers use the AI medical scribe during visits and post-visit documentation, as well as for memory reference.

"It is our goal to assist providers nationwide by offering them AI-integrated solutions such as Sunoh.ai," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "Sunoh.ai helps streamline documentation workload and improve practice productivity and patient engagement. We’re excited to be at the forefront of this transformation, and our mission is to democratize AI in healthcare."

About AssociatesMD

Founded in 2007, AssociatesMD provides comprehensive and compassionate medical care tailored to the unique needs of each patient. The practice offers a wide range of medical services designed to address various healthcare needs. From routine check-ups and preventative care to primary care and specialized consultations in cardiology and nutrition, the medical group is equipped to handle a wide range of medical conditions. For more information, visit https://www.associatesmd.com/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a leading medical AI scribe, working as an independent App or integrated with an EHR, designed to seamlessly transcribe natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation. The AI medical scribe offers a unique and immersive experience, making clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit Sunoh.ai.