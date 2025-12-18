-

InfraBridge Announces Agreement to Sell Majority of Its Stake in Leeds Bradford and Newcastle Airports to Aena

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfraBridge today announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell a 51% shareholding in a newly formed holding company owning 100% of Leeds Bradford Airport (“LBA”) and 49% of Newcastle International Airport (“NIAL”) to Aena S.M.E., S.A. (“Aena”). InfraBridge will continue to manage a 49% shareholding in the holding company following completion. The transaction values the stake at approximately GBP 270 million1.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions to closing, including regulatory approvals, and completion will take place once all such conditions have been satisfied.

LBA is a UK regional airport that served approximately 4.3 million passengers in its last financial year to March 2025. The airport plays a critical role in supporting regional connectivity, economic activity and long-term development for Leeds, Bradford and across Yorkshire.

NIAL serves as a gateway to the North East of England. In its last financial year to December 2024, it welcomed 5.2 million passengers through a portfolio of 16 airlines operating regular services to over 80 direct destinations, and over 300 destinations around the world with one stop.

LBA and NIAL are “freehold” airports and will continue to be operated and managed independently of each other.

This agreement reflects the strong performance and long-term potential of both airports,” said Justin Symonds, Managing Director and Head of Airports at InfraBridge. “Leeds Bradford and Newcastle are critical gateways for the communities they serve, and we are excited about their future growth prospects. Aena is a trusted partner with deep operational expertise, and we are very pleased to be strengthening our relationship as the airports transition into their next chapter. We look forward to collaborating on the continued development of both airports for the benefit of passengers, airlines and the wider regions.

The transaction builds on the longstanding partnership between InfraBridge and Aena, established through their successful joint ownership of London Luton Airport, and further deepens a collaborative relationship across UK airport assets.

The Chairman and CEO of Aena, Maurici Lucena, describes this international operation as “an important step in Aenas commitment to markets with great potential such as the United Kingdom, where we already have a long experience with 51% of Luton airport, in London. Our Strategic Plan establishes international growth in the geographies in which we are present as a lever to generate value for our shareholders. In addition, with this operation, we strengthen the alliance with InfraBridge as a long-term strategic partner in the United Kingdom.

About InfraBridge

InfraBridge is a diversified middle-market infrastructure manager focused on digital infrastructure, transport, logistics and the energy transition. InfraBridge is a division of DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to digital infrastructure with USD 108 billion in assets under management. Headquartered in London, InfraBridge invests in and manages essential infrastructure platforms across Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.infrabridge.com.

About Aena

Aena’s airport network in Spain consists of 46 airports and 2 heliports: two hubs, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat; 13 tourist airports; 26 regional airports; and seven general aviation airports. Aena also operates Luton Airport (London) and 17 airports in Brazil, including Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, the second busiest airport in the country. In total, Aena Brasil manages 20% of Brazilian air traffic. In addition, Aena participates in the management of another 14 airports in Mexico and Jamaica.

The Aena Group therefore handles, on average, over one million passengers every day in its infrastructures.

Its aim is to manage the world’s safest, most efficient, sustainable and welcoming airports, catalysts for the economy and tourism and value generators for our shareholders, our customers and society.

1 Subject to customary adjustments prior to completion of the transaction.

