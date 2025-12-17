U.S. DOT, BETA Technologies, Industry Collaborate on National Advanced Air Mobility Strategy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, BETA Technologies (NYSE: BETA) joined U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy as the Administration unveiled a new strategy to accelerate the rollout of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) across America. The Advanced Air Mobility National Strategy: A Bold Policy Vision for 2026–2036 signals a clear and coordinated commitment to accelerate the development and deployment of BETA’s AAM aircraft and systems.

The U.S. DOT’s strategy outlines a plan that is directly aligned with BETA’s aircraft and ongoing market entry strategy, the company’s plan to operate within the current regulatory and operational framework and its disciplined, stepwise approach to certification. The plan seeks to leverage existing infrastructure, modernize air traffic management, prioritize U.S. manufacturing, and develop a domestic workforce to meaningfully scale AAM operations in the United States.

This approach complements BETA’s mission to create access and deliver enduring impact for both rural and urban communities across America and beyond through minor improvement to existing infrastructure for safe, reliable, low-cost electric aviation. BETA’s integrated model – which spans aircraft, charging infrastructure, training and components – uniquely positions the company as a partner in advancing the U.S. DOT’s goals of strengthening the domestic industrial base and creating high-quality aviation jobs.

“Global leadership in advanced air mobility will be held by those who build, certify, and deploy first,” said Kyle Clark, Founder and CEO of BETA Technologies. “This National strategy, which lays out a bold, long-term vision for the future of this industry, puts the U.S. on that path, and BETA’s products are positioned to help deliver it. This creates a clear pathway for us to continue producing American-made, next generation technology to support both the needs of civilian communities and the mobility needs of our troops.”

Through ongoing demonstrations, utility-scale charging deployments, and collaboration with airport operators and communities nationwide, BETA is actively working to ensure that AAM complements existing transportation systems and delivers tangible public benefits such as improved connectivity, emergency response capabilities, and economic development.

This strategy rollout continues the Administration’s support for the industry, including an Executive Order that established the U.S. DOT’s Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), an executive order on Modernizing Defense Acquisitions and Spurring Innovation in the Defense Industrial Base, and the Department of War’s publication of six Critical Technology Areas to include contested logistics. BETA is committed to being the industry-leading participant in the eIPP, subject to selection.

This is yet another demand signal from Washington to further validate BETA’s specific approach and accelerate the advancement of AAM operations.

