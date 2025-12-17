TRUBAR Announces Multi-Year Exclusive Partnership with Alterra Mountain Company, Becoming the Official Nutrition Bar Partner Across 15 Iconic Ski Resorts and the Ikon Pass Community

MIAMI, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRUBAR, the better-for-you brand known for its dessert-inspired, clean-ingredient protein bars, today announced a landmark three-year exclusive partnership with Alterra Mountain Company, becoming the Official Nutrition Bar Partner across 15 premier North American ski resorts and the Ikon Pass community. The partnership runs from October 2025 through September 2028 and represents TRUBAR’s most significant brand partnership to date.

Through this multi-year partnership, TRUBAR will gain unprecedented access to millions of skiers and riders across Alterra’s highly influential resort portfolio including Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park Resort in Colorado, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Palisades Tahoe, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California, Crystal Mountain in Washington, Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, Schweitzer in Idaho, Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia, Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont, Blue Mountain in Ontario, and Tremblant in Quebec — delivering plant-based, dessert-inspired fuel to one of the most active, and experience-driven consumer communities in North America.

“This partnership is a powerful milestone in TRUBAR’s mission to bring clean, delicious nutrition to people living active, adventurous lives,” said Erica Groussman, Founder & CEO of TRUBAR. “Alterra Mountain Company’s premier mountain destinations and passionate Ikon Pass community align perfectly with who we make TRUBAR for. Together, we’re redefining what better-for-you snacking looks like at the top of the mountain—and at the center of outdoor culture.”

Through this partnership, TRUBAR will become part of the fabric of the mountain experience at Alterra’s world-class destinations. Skiers and riders will find TRUBAR throughout their journey — from resort retail shops and base lodges to chairlifts, digital displays, and signature seasonal events. The integration also extends to the Ikon Pass community, where pass holders will receive exclusive TRUBAR offers, product experiences, and on-mountain content moments throughout the season. TRUBAR will additionally play a prominent role in marquee winter and summer events and large-scale guest activations, bringing clean, craveable fuel to some of the sport’s most passionate and influential communities.

“We are thrilled to name an innovative brand such as TRUBAR as our Official Nutrition Bar Partner for Alterra Mountain Company. TRUBAR’s passion for the outdoors and healthy living aligns with Alterra Mountain Company’s values, so it’s a natural fit,” said Ryan Blanchard, VP of Brand Partnerships, Alterra Mountain Company. “We’re happy to pair its bars with our guests at our destinations and look forward to the future of our partnership and its many opportunities.”

The partnership accelerates TRUBAR’s momentum as one of the fastest-growing better-for-you brands in the country. Since launching in 2021, TRUBAR has doubled revenue every year and expanded into more than 20,000 retail locations nationwide — driven by a loyal consumer base seeking clean ingredients, vibrant flavors, and grab-and-go convenience.

About TRUBAR:

TRUBAR is a female-founded brand redefining clean snacking with 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and sugar alcohol-free protein bars. Designed for busy, health-conscious consumers, TRUBAR offers indulgent, dessert-inspired flavors that satisfy cravings without compromising on nutrition. TRUBAR is now available in 20,000+ retail locations, including Costco, Target, Whole Foods, Albertsons, and Erewhon, as well as on Amazon. With vibrant packaging, clean ingredients, and a commitment to quality, TRUBAR is proving that healthy snacking can be both delicious and nutritious. Follow @trubar.brands. For more information, please visit: https://www.trubar.com/.